Sextortion rising: As extortion attempts increase U.P. police issues advisory

The cybercrime unit of the UP police on Friday shared an advisory and helpline number to report sextortion via Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. They have urged people to report sextortion attempts immediately to a nearby police station or dial 1930 or report online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Recently, several prominent persons have received such calls but they often decided to not report it to avert embarrassment.

Cybercrime superintendent of police (SP), Triveni Singh explained that sextortion refers to the practice of extorting money from someone by threatening to upload sexual activity videos on social sites like Facebook, WhatsApp etc. He said this is also known as honey trap and cyber criminals are using various platforms like messaging apps and dating apps. He said social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, matrimonial sites and adult sites have been used in recent times in sextortion or honey trap attempts.

The SP said cybercriminals create fake profiles with photographs of attractive women on leading social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, on dating apps and matrimonial sites, etc. He said friend requests are sent from these fake profiles to identified targets.

“As soon as the victim accepts the friend request, the scammer starts chatting. Besides, scammers start getting familiar with the activities of the victim’s friends and relatives online. The victim may share his WhatsApp number too.

“The scammers then entice and induce the victim to indulge in sexually explicit video calls and record them, using inbuilt or downloaded recording apps like screen recorder or take screen-shot,” he said and added, “These recorded clips become instruments of extortion”. He said the scammers then start blackmailing the victim by initially demanding small amounts like ₹2,000 to 5,000 to delete the recording.

The SP said that a fake YouTube ‘manager’ calls the victim threatening to upload the video on YouTube as well as a fake law enforcement officer starts intimidating the victim and demands money. He said the chain continues and after being mentally traumatised, the victim pays the amount.

Do’s and Don’ts

- Don’t accept unknown friend requests on Facebook and other social media sites.

- Don’t accept video calls from unknown numbers.

- Never pose nude and never share personal intimate photographs over online video calls, online, or on a social media platform.

- Avoid clicking intimate and semi-nude photographs or videos on the phone, which if leaked could cause embarrassment.

- Be careful while making video chats and calls on dating or matrimonial sites.

- Do not indulge in obscene chat while on a video call.

- Don’t fall prey to cyber criminals and don’t send money on their threats.

- Report sextortion attempts immediately to a nearby police station or dial 1930 or report online at www.cybercrime.gov.in