SGPGI staff demand raise in retirement age from 60 to 65 years

All Employees’ Welfare Association of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has urged the institute’s director to increase the retirement age of employees from 60 to 65 years, citing examples of premier national institutions that have already adopted similar policies. (Sourced pic)

In a memorandum submitted to the director on Saturday evening, Association president Dharmesh Kumar and general secretary Seema Shukla said that leading institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and several central universities have already raised the retirement age of faculty and officers between 65 and 68 years. They argued that SGPGIMS, being a top super-specialty institute, should follow suit to retain skilled and experienced staff for a longer duration.

The memorandum highlighted that the healthcare sector is grappling with a shortage of trained professionals, and a significant number of senior employees have retired in recent years, adding to the workload across departments. Extending the retirement age, the association said, would ensure continuity of expertise, facilitate smoother training of new staff, and maintain the institute’s operational efficiency.

The association also pointed out that most employees remain physically fit and professionally active at 60, and their accumulated experience continues to benefit the institution. With longer life expectancy and evolving work norms, employees, it said, are capable of contributing productively even up to the age of 65.

“Experienced staff play a crucial role in maintaining quality and stability within the institute. Their continued presence provides organisational continuity and helps groom the next generation of professionals,” the memorandum stated.

The association further noted that many state and central institutions already follow a 65-year retirement age, and sought parity for SGPGI employees. It requested the director to forward the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for consideration so that both teaching and non-teaching staff can benefit equally.