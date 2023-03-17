Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI team to adopt TB patients; look after their nutritional and medical needs

SGPGI team to adopt TB patients; look after their nutritional and medical needs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 17, 2023 12:39 AM IST

To look after the nutritional and medical needs of TB patients, a team of doctors and nurses from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, including the director, have come forward to adopt them.

To look after the nutritional and medical needs of TB patients, a team of doctors and nurses from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, including the director, have come forward to adopt them.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

SGPGI director Prof RK Dhiman, Dr Richa, Dr Moinak, Dr Amit Goel, Dr Ashima, Dr Aparna, Dr Parijaat, Dr Abbaas, administrative officer Sanjay Jain, nurse Sister Neema, Sister Neelam, Sister Rachna, and Bhawna Arya will adopt patients suffering from tuberculosis. They will monitor the treatment of these patients as well as provide them nutritional support, says a press statement of the Institute.

On Thursday, the SGPGI director, during a CME cum TB Adoption & Nutrition Programme held in the run-up to World TB Day observed on March 24, stressed on the importance of elimination of TB by 2025.

Prof Dhiman said, “Since TB patients often come from a poor background and cannot afford a high protein diet with fruits and micro-nutrients, members of the SGPGI family have taken the initiative to adopt them and provide them with adequate nutritional support every month. They will also monitor their treatment and ensure that all medicines are provided to them free of cost at their nearest DOTS centre.”

At the event, Padmashri Dr Digambar Behra, former dean and head of Pulmonary Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh was the guest of honour and delivered a talk on multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. Dr Ashwini Khanna, senior pulmonologist from LNJP, Delhi outlined the treatment details of the disease. State TB officer, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar discussed the challenges in the programme. Other eminent speakers included Dr Suryakant, HoD, pulmonary medicine, KGMU and Dr Manpreet Bhalla, NITRD, Delhi.

A panel discussion was also held on TB preventive therapy as well as pleural effusion in tuberculosis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out