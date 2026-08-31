SGPGIMS develops spine drilling safety device for surgeries on kids

In a surgery where a fraction of a millimetre can make the difference between protecting and damaging the spinal cord, neurosurgeons at SGPGIMS have developed a safety device designed to make drilling around the delicate neural tissue safer.

The Spine Drilling Safety Device, developed and patented by Dr Ved Prakash Maurya, additional professor, Department of Neurosurgery, SGPGIMS, is designed specifically for surgery to remove a bony spur in children with Split Cord Malformation Type-1 (SCM-1), a rare congenital abnormality in which a bony structure divides the spinal cord.

The innovation addresses two critical risks during the procedure—heat generated by the surgical drill and accidental contact of the rotating drill with the spinal cord. The device is designed to reduce heat transmission towards the spinal cord and minimise the possibility of direct contact between the drill and neural tissue, thereby providing an additional safety barrier during the delicate procedure.

SCM-1 is often detected in childhood, and the problem can become more pronounced during growth spurts. As the child grows, the bony spur can exert increasing stress on the spinal cord, potentially leading to neurological problems. Surgical removal of the spur is therefore undertaken to prevent further damage to the developing spinal cord.

However, drilling away the spur itself presents a major surgical challenge because the structure lies in close proximity to the spinal cord. The new device has been designed to address precisely this vulnerability.

Director SGPGIMS Dr Radha Krishna Dhiman said ,”The innovation will have particular relevance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where a high incidence of spinal dysraphism has been reported.”

The Centre, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has taken preventive measures including folate (vitamin B9) fortification to reduce the occurrence of these congenital spinal abnormalities.

The device has received patent certification from the Indian Patent Office, Government of India, and is expected to be incorporated into routine spinal surgical practice.