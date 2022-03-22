SGPGIMS faculty, staff adopt TB-affected children
Several members of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday adopted children affected with Tuberculosis and pledged to take care of their treatment as well nutritional needs.
The move was part of a CME-cum-TB adoption and nutrition programme organised at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to commemorate World TB Day on Tuesday.
Guest of honour Padma Shri Dr Digambar Behra, former dean & head of pulmonary medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh delivered a talk on multi-drug resistant Tuberculosis.
He stressed on the need of regular medication to stop drug resistance.
SGPGIMS director RK Dhiman stressed on the importance of eliminating TB by 2025 and appreciated as well as wholeheartedly supported the initiative of adopting children diagnosed with TB.
Chief medical superintendent Dr Gaurav Agarwal discussed TB in the context of Covid.
BC Roy awardee Dr Rajendra Prasad discussed a few interesting cases of drug resistant TB.
Prof Surya Kant, HOD, respiratory medicine at KGMU highlighted the challenges faced in ending TB by 2025.
State TB officer Dr Santosh Gupta discussed the importance of the contribution of the government and the support provided by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.
Members of the SGPGI family who came forward to adopt children were professor Amita Agarwal, professor Shubha Phadke, professor Punita Lal, professor Priti Dabadghao, professor Vinita Agarwal, Sanjay Jain, Bhawna Arya, Deepa Khaitan, Dr Moinak Sen Sharma.
