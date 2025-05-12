SGPGI’s Nursery School PPP deal with Amethi NGO raises eyebrows

The three-decade-old nursery school at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is set to be rebranded as ‘Little Sunshine Academy’ under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to a proposal submitted by an Amethi-based NGO to SGPGI, a copy of which was accessed by Hindustan Times. The plan to outsource the school—currently serving about 50 children of staff—has sparked discontent over procedural opacity and institutional priorities. The move to hand over operations to Rajiv Smriti Shiksha Avam Sewa Sansthan has triggered questions from faculty, employees, and union members. (Sourced)

Approved by the institute’s governing body on November 23, 2023, the move to hand over operations to Rajiv Smriti Shiksha Avam Sewa Sansthan has triggered questions from faculty, employees, and union members.

Many are asking whether SGPGIMS, a premier government-run medical institute, is paving the way for unchecked privatisation of its educational institutions. The coming weeks may determine whether the proposed deal between the NGO and SGPGIMS can withstand mounting scrutiny.

Despite SGPGIMS projecting an annual budget of ₹1,292 crore for 2025–26, the administration has cited financial limitations to justify transferring the nursery’s management. The school, which has functioned for 34 years with an annual expenditure below ₹25 lakh, has so far been funded entirely by the institute.

The administration has not released any public document explaining the rationale behind the financial shift.

The selected NGO—Rajiv Smriti Shiksha Avam Sewa Sansthan, registered in Amethi in 2004–05—has no known experience in early childhood education. It currently operates only a postgraduate college in a rural area. The proposal indicates that the NGO will operate the nursery under a new brand name, ‘Little Sunshine Academy’.

“There are established educational institutions in Lucknow with decades of experience. Why bring in an unknown rural NGO without any record in pre-schooling?” asked a senior member of the SGPGI staff union.

Union representatives and staff members have raised concerns about the absence of an open bidding process or public notification. “Was there a tender? A shortlist of contenders? Any evaluation of proposals? None of this has been shared with stakeholders,” a union member said.

Staff members allege that there was no consultation, nor were any criteria for selection communicated. “This entire process appears rushed and opaque,” said a nursery school parent and SGPGI employee.

According to the proposal, the NGO has suggested a steep hike in annual fees—from the current ₹3,000– ₹4,000 to ₹26,000 per child. The breakdown includes ₹1,100 as admission fee, ₹1,500 per month in tuition, ₹3,500 for uniforms, and other miscellaneous charges. “Our children’s education allowance is less than ₹4,000 annually, but now we’re being asked to pay ₹26,000 for nursery alone? The numbers don’t add up,” said a parent.

The proposed fee structure has sparked fears among employees in lower pay bands, who say the revised rates could make the school unaffordable and force them to look for alternatives.

The NGO’s proposal outlines that SGPGIMS will continue to bear responsibility for infrastructure, fire safety, building maintenance, and other administrative support. This has led many to question what the NGO will contribute financially or operationally beyond collecting fees and running day-to-day activities.

The proposal does not indicate any investment by the NGO in facilities or upgradation of services.

The current teachers, who are SGPGI employees, are expected to be reassigned within the institute. Recruitment of new staff will be conducted by the NGO, with no clear guidelines provided on eligibility, salary structure, or oversight.

While the NGO has claimed it will follow NCERT norms, no formal plan has been shared for teacher training, quality monitoring, or complaint redressal mechanisms.

Named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the NGO’s selection has also raised eyebrows over possible political affiliations. “It seems less about quality education and more about extending favours,” said a union representative.

When approached, Nursery School nodal officer Dr Amit Goel declined to comment, stating that only the director was authorised to speak. SGPGI director prof RadhaKrishna Dhiman redirected queries to the joint director of administration.

Jaideep Singh Ghuman, joint director of administration, said, “The nursery will now be run on a PPP model as approved by the governing body. Further details will be shared once the proposal is finalised.”