 Shahjahanpur flooded, traffic slows down on Lucknow-Delhi highway - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahjahanpur flooded, traffic slows down on Lucknow-Delhi highway

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Garra river rose due to water released from Nepal, which entered Shahjahanpur after Pilibhit; water level currently receding, says relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar

LUCKNOW Traffic on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway slowed down on Friday due to inundation of NH-24 via Bareilly, along with several urban areas in Shahjahanpur, in wake of the rising level of Garra river, confirmed UP relief commissioner’s office.

Delhi highway flooded in Shahjahapur. (Source)
Delhi highway flooded in Shahjahapur. (Source)

The river rose due to water released from Nepal, which entered Shahjahanpur after Pilibhit, explained relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar. He said the water level was currently receding, so the situation will normalize soon. He, however, added that the teams of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, PAC and district administration were working to rescue people trapped in submerged areas.

Water entered the Shahjahanpur medical college, after which hundreds of patients were shifted to another hospital. The water also entered least 15-20 residential colonies of the city and many government offices were submerged in water, stated officials.

Garra originates from the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand, and is a tributary of the Ganga, which flows through major industrial areas of Shahjahanpur. An adjoining district of Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit is located about 48km northeast of Bareilly, on a tributary of the Ramganga River, which is also a tributary of the Ganga.

SP (Shahjahanpur) AK Meena said traffic was moving continuously at a slow pace after the highway was flooded on Friday morning. “Adequate police personnel were deployed to divert traffic and help people,” he added.

A commuter, Madhav Srivastava, who was travelling through the same highway, said the entire route in Shahjahanpur was flooded with around 3 feet water. He said it took a long time to move out of the highway and reach his destination in Bareilly.

Rising rivers in many districts of UP, including Kushinagar, Bijnor, Budaun and Pilibhit, made life difficult for people as villages and localities on the riverbanks remained inundated. He said Nepal was witnessing heavy rains for the last few days, following which all the rivers flowing into India from Nepal were swollen.

Nepal releases water when the water level in the dams of the Himalayan Kingdom starts rising, which results in inundation of UP and Bihar villages, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Shahjahanpur flooded, traffic slows down on Lucknow-Delhi highway
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On