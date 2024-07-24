Shiksha Rath promotes education of girl child

PRAYAGRAJ: A Shiksha Rath was taken out by Educate Girls, a leading non-profit organisation committed to raising awareness about the importance of educating the girl child, in Sahason village of Bahadurpur development block in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Educate Girls is creating awareness in all communities in the village about the importance of enrolling girls in schools (Pic for representation)

The Shiksha Rath, a van equipped with posters and banners, aims to spread awareness about the benefits of educating girls in rural areas. The Shiksha Rath, a part of the enrolment campaign by Educate Girls, was taken out to encourage parents to enroll their girls in schools. The initiative was held in partnership with the village head, village educational institutions and volunteers. With carefully curated street plays, awareness rallies, speeches, and interactive demonstrations, it awakened the spirit of education among village residents.

Block education officer Rakesh Yadav said, “Education is the foundation of progress of any society. The purpose of Shiksha Rath is to spread the message of education to everyone in the village and motivate children to go to school. The Shiksha Rath campaign by Educate Girls does commendable work. I am sure that with this effort, more and more girls will enroll in schools.”

Highlighting the organisation’s efforts in collaboration with the district administration and the district education centre, the state operations head of Educate Girls, Nitin Kumar Jha, said, “Educate Girls is creating awareness in all communities in the village about the importance of enrolling girls in schools . We hope to be able to enrol as many girls in school this year as possible .”