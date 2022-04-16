Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party’s working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement.
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia’s (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal’s growing bonhomie with the BJP.
Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported. The code is being seen as ‘anti-minority’ by critics.
However, the party has called it a ‘routine exercise’.
“This is a routine exercise that most political parties do post-assembly or Lok Sabha elections. And then reconstitute and reorganise the outfit for the next elections,” said Deepak Mishra, the party’s spokesperson.
On Thursday, at an event, Akhilesh Yadav, when questioned about the buzz over the proximity between his uncle and rival BJP, first said that “I do not have any such information,” and then added: “The BJP is ending parivaarwad.”
Earlier this month, Shivpal began following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter. He had also met the chief minister -- a meeting that brought back the spotlight on the strains between him and Akhilesh.
After the meeting at the chief minister’s residence, when asked if he would take any major decision, he had said, “Very soon, I will talk about everything and tell everything.”
Shivpal had successfully contested the recently held UP elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswant Nagar.
Even though the uncle-nephew duo had mended ties before the crucial state polls, differences started emerging days after the poll results.
Before the UP elections, Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav had switched to the BJP. She said she had ditched ‘pariwarwad’ (dynastic politics) but not ‘pariwar’ (family).
-
PWD left red-faced as state department flags construction flaws in Ambala’s Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra
Citing a National Science Centre, New Delhi, inspection report, Haryana's department of science and technology pointed out the discrepancies in the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, highlighting that the “quality of construction is much below par” and “report brings shame to the state PWD”. It is also among several delayed projects, the initial deadline of 18 months for which was extended till June 2022 recently. In Khemka's March 17 letter to Vij, who also holds science and technology portfolio and public works department (PWD), (B and R) additional chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, science and technology department ACS Dr Ashok Khemka Dr Ashok Khemka said the observations made by the NSC with respect to structural works, expansion joint, casting of lift lobby slab with the construction of supporting brick wall and removal of shuttering before the specified time have raised questions over the structural stability of the site that “are of serious nature.” HT has a copy of the letters.
-
UK MP Dhesi discusses NRI issues with CM Bhagwant Mann
British MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and discussed a range of issues relating to non-resident Indians. Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (Amritsar South), and Dhesi's father Jaspal Singh Dhesi were also present at the hour-long meeting.
-
House of Muslim man accused of kidnapping Hindu woman set afire in Agra
Members of a few right-wing groups on Friday set ablaze the house of a Muslim man, who was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, in Agra's Runakata area, police said. According to the police, the incident is linked to the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing on April 11. Her family members subsequently lodged a missing person's report at Agra's Sikandra police station, an official familiar with the matter said.
-
Chandigarh | Charging twice for same ticket costs Northern Railways dear
The district consumer disputes redressal commission has penalised Northern Railways for charging a Chandigarh resident twice for the same ticket . Birendera Kumar Paswan from Kajheri village, Sector 52, Chandigarh, moved commission with a complaint against divisional railway manager, divisional office, Northern Railway, Ambala Cantonment and station master, Northern Railway, Industrial Area-1, Daria, Chandigarh. Alleging that the aforesaid act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed an instant consumer complaint.
-
Raju Shetti to become aggressive against MVA government
Mumbai: After snapping ties, Raju Shetti, chief of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangh, a farmer's outfit has decided to take on the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition over issues to the agrarian community. Shetti said that he will approach the Bombay High Court demanding power supply for agricultural purposes to the farmers during the day. In the first leg, he will be covering districts of the western Maharashtra region.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics