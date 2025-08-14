Shocking hygiene violations: Bakery closed near Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh Bus Station

A bakery near Qaiserbagh Bus Station, M/s Globe Bakers and Café, was shut immediately after a surprise inspection revealed unhygienic conditions and the presence of expired and contaminated food items. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting under the direction of the assistant commissioner, food (Division II), a joint team of food safety officers conducted a detailed inspection of the establishment on Thursday where they found filth, dead flies, mosquitoes inside several food items which could have posed a severe threat to the health of consumers.

The team destroyed 100 pieces of Rasgulla, 70 pieces of Chhena Rasgulla, 100 pieces of Kalajam, 75 pieces of Rasmalai, 1 kg cake. Additionally, a large quantity of expired food was seized, such as 3 kg Kaju Katli, 72 pieces of momos, 2.5 kg of enhanced jelly, 5.5 kg of bakery biscuits.

The total estimated value of the destroyed food items was ₹25,500. Samples were also collected for testing, including mixed milk, pastries, peda, Khoya-based sweets and cakes.

Assistant commissioner VP Singh said, “In the light of the serious violations and potential health risk to the public, the factory premises of the bakery have been immediately sealed and operations suspended until further notice.”