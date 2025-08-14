Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shocking hygiene violations: Bakery closed near Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh Bus Station

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 08:56 pm IST

A bakery near Qaiserbagh was shut down after an inspection found expired food and unsanitary conditions, leading to the destruction of ₹25,500 worth of items.

A bakery near Qaiserbagh Bus Station, M/s Globe Bakers and Café, was shut immediately after a surprise inspection revealed unhygienic conditions and the presence of expired and contaminated food items.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting under the direction of the assistant commissioner, food (Division II), a joint team of food safety officers conducted a detailed inspection of the establishment on Thursday where they found filth, dead flies, mosquitoes inside several food items which could have posed a severe threat to the health of consumers.

The team destroyed 100 pieces of Rasgulla, 70 pieces of Chhena Rasgulla, 100 pieces of Kalajam, 75 pieces of Rasmalai, 1 kg cake. Additionally, a large quantity of expired food was seized, such as 3 kg Kaju Katli, 72 pieces of momos, 2.5 kg of enhanced jelly, 5.5 kg of bakery biscuits.

The total estimated value of the destroyed food items was 25,500. Samples were also collected for testing, including mixed milk, pastries, peda, Khoya-based sweets and cakes.

Assistant commissioner VP Singh said, “In the light of the serious violations and potential health risk to the public, the factory premises of the bakery have been immediately sealed and operations suspended until further notice.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Shocking hygiene violations: Bakery closed near Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh Bus Station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On