Shoulder discomfort for long is injury indication: Experts

Sustained discomfort in the shoulder for over a week is an indication of something wrong with bone or muscle that needs medical attention, said doctors at the 73rd Foundation Day of the department of orthopaedics, King George's Medical University (KGMU).

“Discomfort means inability to perform routine work, such as lifting some weight from the ground, raising hands up straight to take something out of the cupboard, or holding a bottle of water for some time. If one feels unable to do these works for over a week, there is a possibility of injury. Also, if one feels a lack of the strength in the shoulder to carry out daily activities,” said Prof Ashish Kumar, HoD orthopaedics, KGMU.

“Also, if one feels like their shoulder could pop out or slide out of the socket and this feeling is there even after rest it needs medical attention. One can ask themselves is my shoulder stiff? Can I rotate my arm in all the normal positions?,” he said.

Sharing his views on treatment of injuries, director of AIIMS, Bhopal, Prof Ajay Singh, who was chief guest at the event said, “Nature’s healing power and conservative treatment options should not be ignored. Even this aspect of treatment should be taught to students and made to learn so that surgery remains the last option.”

“A surgeon should never think that surgery is superior. Conservative treatment is also a strong option,” said Prof Singh.

Dr Kumar Shantanu, and Dr Shailendra Singh senior faculty members of the department said during the day an operative workshop was conducted where surgeons displayed on a cadaver various aspects of arthroscopy.

Sharing statistics, Prof Kumar said mostly elderly people come with problems in the shoulder but the fact is that even the young suffer from it. “The fact is young patients ignore pain till they are unable to bear it,” said Prof Kumar.