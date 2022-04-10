Show new path to nation using your knowledge, ISRO chief tells IIT-BHU pass-outs
VARANASI Somnath S, secretary, department of space and chairman, ISRO, on Sunday appealed to engineering graduates, post graduates and those who completed PhD from this great institution IIT-BHU to use their knowledge to build the India of future.
Speaking in the 10th convocation of IIT-BHU as chief guest, Somnath said, “I extend special greetings to all of you on the occasion of the 10th convocation of the institute (IIT-BHU) and congratulations to the students of the previous batch who are receiving their degrees and academic awards today. It is a matter of pride for me. Today, on this festive day, I have the privilege of knowing about this historical institution and am overwhelmed to know about the future plans of the institute.”
“Any degree, recognition, certificate or award is not just achieved easily, but through consistent efforts and commitment. Any award is just a beginning. You have to recognize that your success in your future life is determined by many qualities, both personal and professional,” said Somnath.
“Our nation needs you more than ever in these challenging times. I am confident that with your talent, ideas, energy and enthusiasm you would build successful and fulfilling career and meet the expectations of the country,” said Somnath and appealed to the engineers to show a new path to the country using their knowledge which was needed for building India of the future.
“You must have passion, commitment, excellence, determination, ability to learn, humility, honesty and integrity,” asserted Somnath..
He added, “I am particularly fortunate to have worked at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where Dr Vikram Sarabhai focused on the use of space technology to find solutions to the problems of the people and society and to empower the country to have a self-reliant programme for building and launching state-of- the-art satellites from our country using our own launch vehicles.”
“Every engineer is a professional and is expected to be creative. The possibilities are many. You are now embarking on the most exciting journey ever. Today you are completing a long gradual transition from a guided student to a new stage as a highly qualified independent professional. You studied in this great institution. As a professional, you will maintain a reflective and inquiring mind about career opportunities that are daring and intellectually challenging as it is a path that will provide you with a deep sense of fulfillment,” he said.
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
