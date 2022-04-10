Show new path to nation using your knowledge, ISRO chief tells IIT-BHU pass-outs

VARANASI Somnath S, secretary, department of space and chairman, ISRO, on Sunday appealed to engineering graduates, post graduates and those who completed PhD from this great institution IIT-BHU to use their knowledge to build the India of future.

Speaking in the 10th convocation of IIT-BHU as chief guest, Somnath said, “I extend special greetings to all of you on the occasion of the 10th convocation of the institute (IIT-BHU) and congratulations to the students of the previous batch who are receiving their degrees and academic awards today. It is a matter of pride for me. Today, on this festive day, I have the privilege of knowing about this historical institution and am overwhelmed to know about the future plans of the institute.”

“Any degree, recognition, certificate or award is not just achieved easily, but through consistent efforts and commitment. Any award is just a beginning. You have to recognize that your success in your future life is determined by many qualities, both personal and professional,” said Somnath.

“Our nation needs you more than ever in these challenging times. I am confident that with your talent, ideas, energy and enthusiasm you would build successful and fulfilling career and meet the expectations of the country,” said Somnath and appealed to the engineers to show a new path to the country using their knowledge which was needed for building India of the future.

“You must have passion, commitment, excellence, determination, ability to learn, humility, honesty and integrity,” asserted Somnath..

He added, “I am particularly fortunate to have worked at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where Dr Vikram Sarabhai focused on the use of space technology to find solutions to the problems of the people and society and to empower the country to have a self-reliant programme for building and launching state-of- the-art satellites from our country using our own launch vehicles.”

“Every engineer is a professional and is expected to be creative. The possibilities are many. You are now embarking on the most exciting journey ever. Today you are completing a long gradual transition from a guided student to a new stage as a highly qualified independent professional. You studied in this great institution. As a professional, you will maintain a reflective and inquiring mind about career opportunities that are daring and intellectually challenging as it is a path that will provide you with a deep sense of fulfillment,” he said.