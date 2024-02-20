Shree Cement Ltd to pump in 2k crore to set up factories in Etah, Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: The Shree Cement Ltd is setting up two cement factories, one in Etah and another in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to implement an MoU it signed with the state government at the Global Investors’ Summit last year,” a company spokesman said, adding that both projects were part of the ground-breaking ceremony, which kick-started on Monday. For representation (Sourced)

“The company is expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in Uttar Pradesh and is adding close to 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in the next 24 months at an estimated investment of around ₹2,000 crore,” he said, adding, “The company already operates a 2 MTPA cement plant in Bulandshahr.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The company’s 3.5 MTPA plant in Etah is expected to be operational in the next 12 months, while another 3.5 MTPA plant will be set up in Prayagraj. Shree Cement has procured close to 17 acres of land in Etah, and construction work has already commenced. The land acquisition process in Prayagraj will begin soon, with a target of commencing production in 24 months,” he added.

HM Bangur, chairman of Shree Cement Ltd, attended the ground-breaking ceremony and shared the company’s plans to expand capacities in UP. He also discussed the overall demand and supply situation in the cement industry in India.