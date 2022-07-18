Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court
A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. To stop the daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, a barricading was done.
“The case filed by five women petitioners in August 2021 seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri sthal is titled as Rakhi Singh and others vs State of U.P, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and others,” said advocate Maan Bahadur Singh, one of the lawyers of petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh, adding the five petitioners have sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
Maan Bahadur Singh, advocate for the petitioner Rakhi Singh, said worship took place at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal daily till 1993. The then state government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Gyanvapi Complex in 1993. The daily worship was stopped by installing a barricading around it, he added. “Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had demolished the temple. This is a historical fact. This fact is an important evidence,” argued Singh.
Advocate Shivam Gaur said the condition for once-a-year worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal was imposed in 1993. Since then, the worship there was done once a year every year, he said. “So, the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is not applicable to Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case since worship was taking place daily at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal till 1993,” Gaur argued.
He also said the Waqf Act was not applicable as case was about worship not land. After hearing the arguments, the Varanasi district court fixed July 19 (Tuesday) as the next date of hearing, said Gaur. “We will continue to present our arguments,” he added. District government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey and advocates for the AIMC were among those present during the hearing.
Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17. The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act.
Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal
More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.
HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark
The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district.
Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links
Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.
Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.
