Shubhanshu Shukla, four others conferred ‘UP Gaurav Samman’

Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas and felicitated five eminent personalities with the ‘UP Gaurav Samman’. Union home minister Amit Shah awarding Shubhanshu Shukla as chief minister Yogi Adityanath looks on, during UP Diwas celebrations in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

Shah was in the state capital as the chief guest for the UP Diwas celebrations, which began with the theme song ‘Uttar Pradesh-Uttam Pradesh’.

Celebrating its 77th foundation day, the then United Provinces was renamed Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950.

Under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, five individuals who brought laurels to the state were honoured. Those honoured included astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla; Alakh Pandey of Physics Wallah for his contributions to education, entrepreneurship and self-reliance; Rashmi Arya for education and innovation; Hariom Panwar for literature; and Sudhanshu Singh for contributions to the agriculture sector. Each awardee received ₹11 lakh, an angavastram, a memento and a citation.

On the occasion, five district magistrates who excelled under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM YUVA) were also felicitated. They included Dinesh Chandra (Jaunpur), Ravindra Kumar (Azamgarh), Anunay Jha (Hardoi), Anupam Shukla (Ambedkarnagar) and Mridul Chaudhary (Jhansi).

Shah also inaugurated the craft exhibition, the ODOC exhibition and an exhibition based on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’. A short film highlighting the theme was screened during the event.

Shah and Yogi also launched the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ scheme. A short film on the scheme, aimed at promoting employment and industrial development for youth, was also screened.

The event featured cultural performances showcasing the state’s rich heritage, along with exhibitions highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s development journey.

