SI exam question row: CM orders blacklisting of errant paper setters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed all recruitment board chairpersons to ensure that no derogatory or disrespectful remarks appear in question papers, following a controversy over a question in the state police sub-inspector recruitment examination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

The chief minister said any remark that undermines the dignity or beliefs of an individual, caste, sect, or religious community will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and instructed that all paper setters must be clearly briefed about this directive.

He further directed that individuals repeatedly violating such norms be immediately blacklisted, and asked that the provision be incorporated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with paper setters to ensure accountability.

The directive follows objections raised over a question in the written examination for the sub-inspector recruitment held on Saturday. An exam question using “Pandit” as an answer option sparked controversy, prompting political objections and a government inquiry.

Crop damage from rain: DMs told to assess losses

Separately, the chief minister reviewed the situation arising from rainfall in western UP that has reportedly damaged standing crops. He directed all district magistrates and field officials to visit affected areas, interact with farmers, and assess crop losses at the earliest.

He also instructed the relief commissioner to maintain direct coordination with field-level officials and ensure that the assessment is completed swiftly so that compensation can be provided to farmers without delay.