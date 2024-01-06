SIB SHInE fellows unveil med-tech for calcium removal, breast tumor detection, and more

A team of experts from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed a new device aimed at removing coronary calcium deposits, alongside a range of other med-tech devices. The smart muscle locator, breast tumor detection device, walking assistive device and CPR assistive device are among the innovations crafted by the first batch of the SIB SHInE programme, a year-long fellowship jointly offered by IIT Kanpur and KGMU Lucknow. SIB SHInE fellows along with their mentors (Sourced Image)

During a function held to showcase the achievements of the first batch and introduce the second batch, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra highlighted India’s prominent position as the 3rd largest startup hub. He emphasised the current golden period, “Amrit Kal,” for innovation and indigenous technology development. The fellows in the programme are dedicated to addressing the needs of patients and doctors, delivering technologies that contribute to the affordability of medicines and surgery.

Sumit Kumar Vaish, an electronics engineer with an MTech in electronics and a fellow in the first batch of the SIB SHInE programme, introduced the device designed to remove coronary calcium deposits. “This device will help remove coronary calcium deposited in heart patients. The patent process is ongoing for this device,” said Sumit Kumar.

Sumit Kumar also presented a smart muscle locator, developed in collaboration with Dr Anand Pandey, a pediatric surgeon at KGMU. This device assists surgeons and gynecologists in easily locating sphincter muscles and vaginal muscles. Sumit highlighted its significance in treating anorectal malformations in children and emphasised that many features of this device are novel and patented.

Prof Rishi Sethi, the executive director of SIB SHInE at KGMU, expressed the programme’s goal to nurture participants towards innovation and entrepreneurship. The first batch, comprising nine fellows in September 2022, has now expanded to include eight more. Prof Sethi added, “The first batch got three patents on their work.”

The initial batch underwent a three-month clinical immersion at KGMU, collecting over 143 problem statements. They selected 27 problem statements, each mapped with at least one KGMU faculty serving as a clinical mentor. Within one year, six medical devices took shape in the form of preliminary prototypes.

Among the first batch, Shreya Nair (SIB fellow) developed a healthcare device for early breast tumor detection, earning her the second runner-up position at the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition, Lucknow Chapter Finale (August 2023).

The breast tumor detection device, designed for early detection and equipped with a digital scanner, can be placed over the breast for one minute to scan for lumps or other breast issues. The pad syncs with a smartphone app and has been tested on artificial breasts in KGMU and IIT labs. Shreya Nair is being mentored by Dr Pooja Ramakant (department of endocrine surgery, KGMU Lucknow) and Dr Tushar Sandhan (department of electrical engineering, IIT Kanpur).

Additional innovations, including a walking assistive device and CPR assistive device, were also presented by the fellows. The walking assistive device, designed for patients with foot drop, analyses brain impulses in the calf muscles to aid in movement.

The CPR assistive device, named ‘Prayas,’ guides in CPR. Once activated, the device, equipped with a built-in speaker, provides instructions on device positioning and proper compressions. It also indicates whether CPR is being performed correctly.