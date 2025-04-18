Silence on Murshidabad has exposed Oppn: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Opposition’s silence on incidents in Murshidabad and Bangladesh has exposed it. Speaking about healthcare, he pointed to the successful fight against encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as a major achievement (File Photo)

“Those who built their political empires on corruption, casteism, mafia power and dynastic politics are now silent on Murshidabad. The same people who were involved in scams and built hotels in London using public money are the ones who looted the state and divided people along caste lines,” the chief minister said. He was addressing a conclave organised by a media organisation in Lucknow.

He drew a comparison between the current situation in Murshidabad and what cities like Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Aligarh, and Lucknow used to face in the past.

“It is the same U.P. where riots happened every second or third day, just as in Murshidabad at present. The Muzaffarnagar riots went (on) for six months. At least four riots a year were patent for Bareilly. Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur and many other districts suffered. The festivals were under tension, and people thought they might be victims of riots and items they brought for festivals might be snatched,” the chief minister said..

In the past, the mafias used to control entire districts and people used to be scared during festivals. Today, festivals in U.P. are celebrated peacefully and with grandeur, he said. Speaking about healthcare, he pointed to the successful fight against encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as a major achievement. “Over the past 40 years, the disease claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 children, mostly from minority communities, but no leader ever showed concern. The Opposition never cared about encephalitis because children are not vote banks,” he remarked.

The chief minister also said the state has shifted from “one district, one mafia” to “one district, one medical college.”

He mentioned the Purvanchal Expressway project as an example of efficient governance. He said that the project was launched in 2016 without proper planning and was full of irregularities. His government cancelled and redesigned it, completing the project for ₹11,800 crore instead of the earlier ₹15,200 crore, he said.

“We stopped the loot of public money — the same money that (was) used to build hotels in England,” he said.

The chief minister criticised the opposition for insulting national heroes like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Rana Sanga, while glorifying figures like Aurangzeb, Babur and Jinnah, who, he said, were against the idea of India. He accused Opposition leaders of spreading propaganda and hatred in the society for vote-bank politics.

“To build a prosperous Uttar Pradesh and a self-reliant, developed India, it is important to respect our national heroes. This is also one of the pledges of the Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ vision,” he said.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development, the chief minister shared that the state’s GSDP has grown from ₹12.75 lakh crore in 2017 to nearly ₹30 lakh crore today. The per capita income has more than doubled from ₹46,000 to over ₹1.10 lakh and is expected to cross ₹1.25 lakh in the next assessment, he added.

He also mentioned that the state has successfully brought in investments worth ₹15 lakh crore. Through the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ portal, over 500 approvals are now being provided on a single platform, ensuring ease of doing business and timely incentives for investors, he said.

“If investors come to U.P. and invest, they also get incentive when their production starts. In 2023-24, the state gave ₹4000 crore as incentive to those units that started production,” the chief minister said.

Mentioning the recently concluded Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the chief minister highlighted the participation of over 66 crore devotees in 45 days without incidents of crime.On agriculture, he noted U.P’s leadership in food grain production, with 122 sugar mills operational and ₹2.80 lakh crore paid to sugarcane farmers in the last eight years.

“A total of 105 mills are making payment to farmers in a week,” he said. The chief minister further highlighted the importance of all four pillars of democracy—legislature, executive, judiciary, and media—respecting their own limits. He said that along with rights, it is equally important to understand our responsibilities in a democracy. Dialogue is the greatest strength of democracy, the chief minister said.

“Even the toughest problems can be solved through conversation. When dialogue ends, conflict begins,” he said.