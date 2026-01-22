SIR: Hearings begin in UP; ‘logical discrepancies’ in forms of 2.22 crore voters

LUCKNOW Hearings on the notices served to voters under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls commenced in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Hearing on notices to the remaining 2.22 crore voters under ‘logical discrepancies’ will start in February. (Pic for representation)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had sent notices to around 3.26 crore voters in the state whose names were enrolled among the 12.55 crore voters on the draft electoral roll published on January 6.

Among the 3.26 crore voters, 1.4 crore are those whose names were not found in the 2003 voters’ list during the mapping with the 2025 voters’ list while 2.22 crore voters are those in whose enumeration forms ‘logical discrepancies’ have been detected through a software used by the ECI to identify potential errors in voter data, said UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa.

The ‘logical discrepancies’ include misspelling or variations in the father’s name, age difference between voters and their parents is less than 15 years or more than 50 years, instances where more than six voters share the same father’s name, discrepancies in the age difference between voters and their grandparents (is less than 40 years), inconsistencies in gender data and voters over 45 years old enlisting for the first time.

During scanning, the ECI detected that among 2.22 crore voters flagged under ‘logical discrepancies’ category, around 75 lakh voters are those whose age difference with their parent is less than 15 years while 83 lakh voters are those in whose enumeration forms there is misspelling or variation in the father’s name and 67 lakh are those who are over 45 years old and have enlisted for the first time.

In the first phase, hearing on notices sent to 1.4 crore voters, whose names were not found in the 2003 voters’ list during the mapping with 2025 voters list, started on Wednesday. Hearing on notices to the remaining 2.22 crore voters under ‘logical discrepancies’ will start in February.

The ECI started sending notices from January 14. It deputed 493 election registration officers and 8,751 assistant election registration officers for the hearing. The hearing was held at 3,793 spots across the state on Wednesday, said the CEO.

Under the SIR process, the claim and objection period has been fixed from January 6 to February 6. The eligibility date for the registration of new voters is January 1, 2026.

The ECI has announced special campaigns on four days under the claim and objection phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Voters should visit their respective booths on the scheduled special campaign dates and check their names in the voter list. If required, they can file claims and objections by filling Form 6, 6A, 7 and 8. Forms for registration of new voters, deletion of names as well as correction of entries can be filled online or offline. The aim is to update the voter list and make it error-free, the CEO said.