Six bills to be tabled in UP assembly monsoon session

Six bills will be tabled for discussion when the monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly begins on August 11. They include Uttar Pradesh Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill 2025, Uttar Pradesh Repeal Bill, 2025, Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025, Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Second Amendment) Bill 2025. No legislative business will be conducted on August 15 and 16 in view of Independence Day and Shri Krishna Janmashtami. (For representation)

The session will begin on August 11 and will continue till August 16, according to principal secretary, UP assembly, Pradeep Dubey.

No legislative business will be conducted on August 15 and 16 in view of Independence Day and Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The session will have a special class on artificial intelligence (AI) for MLAs, designed by IIT-Kanpur. The initiative aims to familiarise the MLAs with the use of AI in legislative work. Senior professors from IIT-Kanpur will conduct the special class. The course will cover various aspects, including the use of AI for drafting laws and legal documents, identifying legal problems and comparing similar laws in other states or countries.