Six candidates in fray for Mainpuri-by-poll

Agra A total of six candidates was left in the fray for Mainpuri by-poll after nomination papers of seven other candidates were cancelled during the scrutiny conducted on Friday. In all, 13 nominations were filed till nominations ended late on Thursday evening.

The candidates in the fray after scrutiny are Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Raghuraj Singh Shakya (BJP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (Bharatiya Krishak Dal), Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar ( Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party) and Suresh Chandra and Sushma, both independents.

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is November 21. The voting will be held on December 5 and counting of the votes will be done on December 8. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10 this year.

Dimple Yadav, former MP and daughter-in-law of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, filed her nomination on Monday while BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya filed it on Wednesday. The BSP and the Congress have not fielded their candidates in this by-poll.

The maximum nominations (10) were filed on Thursday, the last day of nominations.

Apart from Dimple and Shakya, others who filed their nominations included Ramakant (SBSP), Vidyawati (independent), Mahesh Chand Sharma (independent) Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party), Kappinjal (Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party), Urmila Devi (Voters Party International), Suresh Chandra (independent), Sunil Mishra (Sarv Samaj Party), Ramkumar (independent) Suresh Chandra (independent) and Sushma (independent), but the nominations of seven of them were cancelled.

