Six dead, five injured as UPSRTC bus hits tempo in Moradabad

ByDeepak Lavania, Meerut
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 07:47 pm IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths on social media and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

A collision between a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (UPSRTC) bus and a passenger tempo in Moradabad district claimed six lives on Sunday afternoon, including three women from the same family and the tempo driver. Five other passengers sustained injuries, police said.

The mangled tempo after the accident in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that passengers were flung nearly 15 feet, leaving the tempo mangled. Victims reportedly suffered severe head and facial injuries, resulting in instant death.

Police identified the deceased as Seema, 35, Aarti, 20, Abhay, 15, Suman, 30, Ananya, 10, all from Abdullahpur village in Kundarki, and tempo driver Sanju Singh, 30. The group had been returning from a wedding in Raftapur village, Katghar police station area.

SP City Ranvijay Singh said the accident occurred around 3:15 PM when the bus struck the tempo from behind. The bus driver fled the scene. The injured are receiving treatment at the district hospital, and the bus has been seized for further investigation.

