Six Lucknow hospitals served notice over Ayushman violations

A surprise inspection of hospitals in the state capital has uncovered several irregularities in facilities empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, including inflated patient numbers and violations of basic norms. One hospital was operating from a basement without trained staff to manage the Ayushman portal. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

During an inspection at a hospital in Arjunganj, only one patient was found admitted under the scheme, though the hospital had claimed nine patients on the portal.

In another hospital in Gomti Nagar, inspectors found only 40 patients admitted against a claim of 592. Inspectors also found inadequate spacing between beds. The hospital had admitted patients for PET scans and chemotherapy under the scheme but was performing only PET scans.

Archana Verma, CEO of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), said notices have been served to six hospitals for violating norms.

The National Anti-Fraud Unit of the National Health Authority along with the State Anti-Fraud Unit carried out the inspections to check irregularities and misuse of claims under the scheme.

Officials also found lapses in ICU protocols at another hospital where no duty doctors were present despite guidelines requiring three. At one facility, only five beds were found against the 10 declared for empanelment, and no full-time doctor or OT technician was present.

Another hospital was operating from a basement without trained staff to manage the Ayushman portal. In a separate inspection in Arjunganj, no Ayushman beneficiaries were found admitted and only one permanent doctor was on duty, the biomedical waste certificate had expired and a fire safety certificate had not been issued.

Verma said the hospitals have been asked to submit replies and their empanelment may be cancelled if they are found ineligible. Chief medical officers have also been directed to take action as per rules, while divisional teams will conduct further checks to ensure quality standards in empanelled hospitals.