Skewed teacher-pupil ratio in aided schools: 1:156 on outskirts, 1:3 in Lucknow city

LUCKNOW Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandating an ideal teacher-pupil ratio of 1:30 for all school levels and 1:25 for disadvantaged regions, aided secondary schools across Lucknow are exposing an ‘administrative paradox’. A glaring maldistribution of educators has left schools on the city’s outskirts crippled by teacher shortages, while institutions in the heart of the city harbour a surplus of staff for dwindling student populations. One reason for the gap is that over 3,000 sanctioned posts exist in the city, with more than 500 lying vacant, said RP Mishra, vice-president and spokesperson for UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh. (Pic for representation)

Mahatma Gandhi Inter College in Malihabad presents a grim picture with 1,250 students reliant on just eight teachers — a staggering ratio of one teacher for over 156 students. Similarly, Kashishwar Inter College in Mohanlalganj operates with 18 teachers for over 2,726 students (1:151), while Bakshi ka Talab Inter College manages 3,512 students with 62 educators (1:56).

In stark contrast, central city schools are witnessing an unusual abundance of educators relative to their student strength.

Girdhari Singh Inder Kunwar Inter College employs 22 teachers for a mere 81 students, equating to one teacher for every three students.

Similarly, Khun Khunji Girls’ Inter College has about 356 students and 37 teachers, resulting in a ratio of one teacher for over nine students. Gopinath Laxmandas Rastogi Inter College has about 235 students and 23 teachers with a ratio of one teacher for over 10 students. Similarly, Gandhi Vidyalay Inter College, Alambagh, has 84 students and 15 teachers (a ratio of one teacher for over five students).

Principal Amir Hasan Zaidi of Mahatma Gandhi Intermediate College (Malihabad) said, “We have one teacher each for Hindi, English and Science. I am not just playing the role of principal, but also the sole mathematics teacher in the school. It has been over four years since we sought more teachers, but no action has been taken till date. We are left with no option but to arrange combined classes and hire a few private teachers.”

One reason for the gap is that over 3,000 sanctioned posts exist in the city, with more than 500 lying vacant, said RP Mishra, vice-president and spokesperson for UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh.

“Another reason for the lower number of students is infrastructural issues. As many schools do not have 300 or more students, they are not allowed to apply for funds under Project Alankar. The project must be revised,” he added.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) Devendra Kumar Pandey said, “I have joined recently, but will inspect the aided schools shortly.”