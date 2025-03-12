Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Smart cards to replace registration certificates: U.P. transport minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2025 06:06 AM IST

He said that this move is being made in the interest of digital storage of all the data and durability of the document itself

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced that the Transport Corporation will issue microchip-based registration cards - to all registered vehicle owners as well as new ones - in place of the registration certificates issued prior. He said that this move is being made in the interest of digital storage of all the data and durability of the document itself.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Elaborating on the electronic registration card, the transport minister said, “The data in the smart registration card is stored securely through an embedded microchip, which ensures the security of the data, and which cannot be duplicated easily. The checking officers of the police or transport department can also check on the spot all the details available and the authenticity of the smart registration card through the card reader.

He said that while the date of registration, name of owner, and such details will be printed on the card, the microchip will have all details regarding challans issued, prior traffic violations, permit details and more.

