SMS outage cripples UP’s 108 and 102 ambulance services

LUCKNOW Emergency healthcare in Uttar Pradesh took a hit after the SMS-based communication system of the state’s 108 and 102 ambulance services stopped functioning for the past two days. The disruption severely affected the ability of ambulances to reach patients on time and complete hospital transfers efficiently. Normally, once an ambulance is booked, the SMS sent to the caller helps initiate and confirm the pickup process. The absence of this communication has led to delays, miscommunication, and increased chances of ambulances not reaching the correct location. (Pic for representation)

According to EMRI Green Health Services, the operator of both ambulance networks, the automated SMS alerts to callers stopped abruptly at 5pm on November 19.

The organisation alleged that “anti-social elements” intentionally disrupted the SMS system, causing “operational paralysis and potentially damaging the reputation of the organisation and the UP government.”

Rajkamal Rai, HR head of the organisation, filed a complaint in this regard at the Ashiana police station on Thursday evening. The FIR was lodged under Section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. It named SMS World (Alive Mobile Pvt Ltd) as a suspect, stating that the company has previously been accused of misusing signatures of authorised signatories to interrupt SMS services.

SMS World is an aggregator of bulk SMS services in India, including promotional, transactional and OTP delivery.

“This breakdown is impacting emergency response. Many patients are not being able to reach healthcare facilities on time,” said Rai. He explained that the SMS confirmation triggers the entire operational chain, including dispatching the ambulance, sharing driver details and tracking patient movement. With the service down, the system is struggling to function smoothly.

Officials said the disruption has created a serious risk for patients relying on urgent medical assistance, especially in rural and remote areas.

Rai claimed that this is not the first time such interference has occurred; repeated disruptions raise serious concerns about the security and reliability of emergency communication systems.

Police are investigating the allegations, while authorities work to restore the SMS platform to ensure uninterrupted emergency services.