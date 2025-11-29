Snaps and sightseeing: Curtain falls on National Jamboree in Lucknow

It was pack-up time in every nook and corner of the 350-acre National Jamboree complex at Defence Expo Ground as the curtain fell on the programme in Lucknow on Saturday. The 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides began in Lucknow on November 23. (SOURCED)

The venue had turned into a temporary township where 35,000 Scouts and Guides drawn from 28 states and eight Union Territories pitched their tents, honed their skills and learnt key lessons on discipline. The event began on November 23 and was formally inaugurated the next day.

Guide Captain Saritha K Varghese and her contingent from Kerala said that they were every moment of the 19th National Jamboree organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides. The hospitality was good as organisers looked after all the visiting teams well, they said.

On Saturday, Varghese and the rest of the Kerala contingent set out for sightseeing in the state capital. The Scouts and Guides were spotted at Clock Tower where they enjoyed the Picture Gallery.

“Many of the historical buildings were well maintained,” said one of the guides.

At the ground, participants from Asia Pacific countries were seen hugging their Indian counterparts and clicking pictures.

“We shall always cherish the memories of our stay in Lucknow,” said a participant.

Bharat Scouts and Guides, UP president Mahendra Singh said, “It was a pleasure to interact with such diverse students who not only came from India but also from abroad.”

Another participant said she was very happy she could witness the presence of top political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and several ministers of the UP government.

“It was nice to listen to our President,” one of the guides said.

State Commissioner (Guide) Bharat Scouts and Guides, UP, Lalita Pradeep said, “This was a well managed event. The weather was pleasant and enjoyable with bright sunshine and moderate minimum temperature.”

Adventure Park to be open forschoolchildren today, tomorrow

The Adventure Park, built at the Defence Expo Ground for the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides, will remain open for schoolchildren on Sunday and Monday free of charge. All school students can visit the Adventure Park for free on November 30 and December 1, said regional chief commissioner Prabhat Kumar.