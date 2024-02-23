Solid waste management: A Bio-CNG solution to city’s woes

LUCKNOW: Lucknow’s longstanding issue with solid waste disposal will soon be addressed with the introduction of a Bio-CNG solution. From next month, the Bio-CNG plant, located on Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) land, will begin processing solid waste to produce 12 metric tons of gas daily, capable of powering 300 buses each day. A Bio-CNG plant (Sourced)

The project will hand LMC a royalty of ₹74 lakh per year and create socio- economic impact as well by creating 500 job opportunities.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “ EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd is going to set up the plant at 12 acres of LMC land between shooting range and Kanha Upvan in Amausi Industrial area.”

“It will be a state-of-the-art plant which will solve state capital’s all solid waste management problems by processing 300 metric tons of waste daily to generate 12 metric tons of Bio-CNG. The Bio- CNG will be supplied to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL),” he added.

Singh further added that the plant would be a major step towards a clean and sustainable environment and would go a long way in improving city’s environment. He said that through this initiative the effort was to dispose of solid waste for getting biofuel and around 5,500 metric tons of manure per year.

“Lucknow generates approximately 1,500 metric tons of waste per day. The LMC is expected to segregate the waste and supply 300 metric tons of solid waste to the plant on the daily basis. Success of the project relies on educating residents to separate waste effectively and deliver it to waste collectors in designated bins, that’s why we have started educating the residents about segregating the waste at their level and pass on the organic and inorganic waste to the waste collector in different bins,” said Arvind Rao, additional municipal commissioner, who is handing the project.

Meanwhile, Deepak Agarwal, executive director, Evero Enviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd said, “As part of solid waste policy of the central government we are setting up plants of 300 metric tons each in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida as well, which translates into the treatment of whopping 1,09,500 metric tons of waste per year. “

He said that the company had already set up a plant in Indore and buses were plying on Bio-CNG fuel supplied by the plant.