Some forces had turned Ayodhya into hub of unrest and conflict: Yogi

: Driven by self-interest, religious fanaticism and appeasement politics, some forces had turned Ayodhya into a hub of unrest and conflict, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday while attacking the Opposition. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

He made the remark as he addressed a gathering from Angad Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex after hoisting the saffron flag atop the Maa Annapurna temple along with defence minister Rajnath Singh.

He highlighted how previous (non-BJP) governments’ actions led to turmoil in Ayodhya, contrasting it with the pilgrim town’s current peaceful transformation under Prime Minister Natrendra Modi’s leadership.

“Ayodhya has witnessed several phases of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since India’s independence.”

“The very name “Ayodhya” signifies a land untouched by war, a place whose valour, glory, and strength no enemy could ever overcome,” the chief minister added.

“However, due to selfish motives, religious extremism, and appeasement-driven politics, some forces had turned Ayodhya into a centre of unrest and conflict,” the chief minister said.

Referring to previous governments, he said, “Despite Ayodhya being a city of peace, terror attacks occurred during their tenure.”

“Attempts were made to spill blood in the sacred city, but such designs failed, “ he said, adding that Ayodhya is protected by divine grace and the presence of Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi.

He recalled the 2005 terror attack, stating that the PAC jawans acted swiftly and neutralized the attackers.

He listed three important dates in Ayodhya’s transformation under Modi’s leadership.

“Ayodhya will always remember three historic milestones achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 11 years,” he said.

“For the first time in independent India, a prime minister visited Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, to perform the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir,” he added.

“On January 22, 2024 (Paush Shukla Dwadashi), the prime minister again visited Ayodhya Dham to complete the consecration of the grand idol of Ram Lalla,” he said.

Later, on November 25, 2025, on the occasion of Vivah Panchami, PM hoisted the saffron flag of Sanatan Dharma on the main spire of the Ram Mandir conveying the message that Sanatan Dharma stands above all and will always remain aloft, the chief minister asserted.

Adityanath also highlighted defence minister Rajnath Singh’s contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during his tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister (2000-02) and in various organisational roles.

He said earlier Ayodhya lacked basic amenities like electricity, water, sanitation, roads, connectivity, and security.

“People were once beaten or jailed for chanting “Jai Shri Ram. Today, people can freely chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Ram-Ram’ across the country,” he added.

In the last five years, 45 crore people have visited Ayodhya, the chief minister said.

“Today, Ayodhya has an international airport, double-line railway connectivity, and vastly improved infrastructure. Roads that were once single-lane have been expanded into four-lane highways, ensuring seamless connectivity from all directions,” he said.

He also mentioned that a major government employment scheme named ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has been launched. Describing it as one of the largest employment initiatives to date, he said unemployed individuals seeking work in their village panchayats will be assured 125 days of employment in their own villages.

Asserting that the present generation is fortunate, he

recalled five centuries of history and noted that from 1528 to 1992 and even beyond, devotees of Lord Ram repeatedly strived every 20–25 years to reclaim the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Despite oppression, use of force, lathis, and bullets, devotees of Lord Ram neither bowed nor gave up. Unmoved by power or persecution, they continued their struggle with unwavering resolve. The movement gained decisive momentum under the leadership of the RSS.”

“Ashok Singhal played a pivotal role in uniting revered seers on a common platform. With this, the mark of slavery was erased, and the way was cleared for the construction of a grand Ram temple,” he said.

Adityanath described the second anniversary of the opening of Ram templer as not the end of a journey, but as the beginning of a new chapter.

He urged citizens to resolve to protect the country’s heritage and excel in their respective fields.

“Only through collective efforts can the national flag and the flag of Sanatan Dharma can be raised higher, firmly establishing India as a leading global power,” the chief minister said.