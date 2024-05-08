Soon after making distress call,couple found dead in Amroha

LUCKNOW Hours after making a distress call to the emergency police response centre UP-112, the bodies of a couple were found barely 500 metres from their house in Amroha district on Wednesday morning, said police officials. They said the man’s body was found hanging from a ‘machan’, a platform built on a tree, with feet touching the ground while the woman’s body was found lying in a semi-nude condition nearly 30 metres away . The man’s body was found hanging from a ‘machan’, a platform built on a tree, with feet touching the ground while the woman’s body was found lying in a semi-nude condition nearly 30 metres away . (Pic for representation)

The police officials said preliminary investigation pointed towards murder and a team of forensic experts and a dog squad had been called at the crime scene to help the investigators. They said the incident took place in Allipur Milak village under Amroha’s Hasanganj police station limits.

Hasanganj circle officer (CO), Deep Kumar Pant informed media persons that the deceased were identified as Munesh Kumar (30) and his wife Parvesh (28), residents of Allipur Milak village. He said Munesh made a distress call from his mobile number at around 3 am to UP 112, requesting cops to reach the spot at the earliest otherwise they would be killed by four people who had surrounded him and his wife while they were returning from a relative’s place.

Munesh Kumar’s cousin Veer Singh informed the police that Munesh had gone to his sister’s house at Kaduwa Fattepur village under Siadangali police station limits for a function along with his wife on Tuesday and left for home at around 2 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He said the police reached their house at around 3.30 am and kept searching for the couple for around two hours but could not find them anywhere while Munesh’s mobile phone was also going unattended .

He said local villagers later discovered Munesh’s body hanging from the machan and his wife’s body lying at some distance , at around 7 am on Wednesday.

Another police official privy to the investigation said broken bangles, signs of dragging someone and hair stuck in iron wires put up around farms hinted at a struggle between the deceased and the assailants. He said the deceased’s bike was found lying abandoned at 50 metres’ distance and the circumstances suggested that there were at least four assailants.

He said since the motorcycle and other belongings of the two deceased were found on the spot, it meant that robbery was not the primary motive behind the crime. He said the police were still exploring all angles behind the crime and further investigation was on.