Soon, an integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes, acid attacks in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh will soon come out with a fresh and integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes and other offences like acid attacks by merging the existing schemes to bring uniformity in the award of compensation to all the eligible claimants, people aware of the development said.
The revised policy, according to them, will largely be modelled on the national legal service authority’s (NALSA) scheme for compensating the victims and survivors of sexual assaults and acid attacks.
A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting called by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Thursday evening. Senior officers from the departments, including home, finance, women’s welfare and UP state legal services author authority (UPSLSA), were said to be present at the meeting.
Confirming the development, Mahila Aayog secretary and nodal officer Archana Gaharwar said presently, there were three compensation schemes in existence in the state with different criteria and different amounts of compensation.
“The idea is to have an integrated compensation scheme in place in the state, eliminating the disparities. Once we get the minutes of the chief secretary’s meeting, we will propose the new compensation scheme that will finally be cleared by the cabinet,” she said.
A UPSLSA official, who did not wish to be named, said that the state government’s move to frame a new compensation scheme comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directions in the Nipun Saxena vs Union of India case sometime back. The court had asked the state to adopt NALSA’s scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes-2018 or come out with a better one.
Apart from the NALSA’s scheme, the state runs two other compensation schemes-- the U.P. victims state compensation scheme, 2014 and the Rani Laxmi Bai Samman Kosh, 2015 -- to give financial assistance to victims and survivors of sex crimes and acid attacks.
As per the NALSA scheme that UP may make the basis of its new integrated compensation policy, a victim of gang rape is entitled to a minimum compensation of ₹5 lakh up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh. It also provides compensation for many other crimes committed against women.
Laying down the procedure, the NLSA scheme says, “Wherever a recommendation is made by the court for compensation under sub-section (2) and/or (3) of Section 357A of the CrPC, or an application is made by any victim or her dependent(s), under sub-section (4) of Section 357A of the Code, to the State Legal Services Authority or District Legal Services Authority, for interim compensation it shall prima facie satisfy itself qua compensation needs and identity of the victim.”
“As regards the final compensation, it shall examine the case and verify the contents of the claim with respect to the loss/injury and rehabilitation needs as a result of the crime, and may also call for any other relevant information necessary for deciding the claim,” it adds further.
Under the NLSA Scheme, no claim made by the victim or her dependent(s), under sub-section (4) of Section 357A of the Code, ‘shall’ be entertained after a period of 3 years from the date of occurrence of the offence or conclusion of the trial.
“However, in deserving cases, on an application made in this regard, for reasons to be recorded, the delay beyond three years can be condoned by the SLSAs/DLSAs,” says the NLSA scheme that the Apex Court wants UP to adopt for better compensation to the victims or their family members.
Tiger swims against water current in river Gerua to reach its habitat in Katarniaghat
LUCKNOW A tiger, which was swept away by the strong current while crossing the swollen Gerua river in UP's Bahraich, finally swam safely to the other side and reached its habitat on Friday, courtesy a prompt rescue operation by forest department officials. Forest department officials ensured a safe passage for it up to the forest in Katerniaghat.
‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market
Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government's new initiative 'Local for Global'. Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market. For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general. As per the transfer list, superintendent of police of State Crime Records Bureau Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place. SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
Robbers steal jewellery worth ₹41 lakh from shop in Thane
Several persons made a hole into the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Thane and stole ornaments worth ₹41 lakh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The robbers escaped with 652 grams of gold and 40 kilograms silver from Kuber jewellery shop in Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The shop manager, Narayan Gopilal Rathod, received a call from locals, informing him about the break-in.
₹40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra
In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said. Additional director general Agra zone Rajeev Krishna added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals. “The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.
