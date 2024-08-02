Soon, green cremations at Ayodhya’s Baikunth Dham to protect river Saryu from pollution

LUCKNOW To discourage the practice of body immersion into river Saryu, the urban development department, in collaboration with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, has established a state-of-the-art cremation ground - Baikunth Dham at Manjha Barehta here. The facility, set to get operational in a month, will provide environment-friendly cremations and maintain the sanctity of the river. The facility is built at a cost of ₹ 24.05 crore and spans an area of 16,170 sq m. (Sourced)

The facility is built at a cost of ₹24.05 crore and spans an area of 16,170 sq m. It includes construction of two electric pyre platforms for eco-friendly cremation, two green pyre sheds reducing wood usage, and 18 traditional pyre sheds (already installed). Additionally, a wooden storage shed, a kund for bathing rituals, a filtration plant for cleaning the kund, a toilet block, a parking gate, bathing platforms, a CC road, 16 ritual pillars, a hall, shops, and other related infrastructure have been developed here, said principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat.

Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi said: “By offering a variety of cremation options, including gas and electric platforms, the facility encourages the adoption of green practices. Our efforts to make Saryu clean will soon yield results after Baikunth Dham is made operational soon.”

Moreover, two gas crematoriums, funded by CSR, have been constructed by the municipal corporation. It takes a single LPG cylinder for one cremation. There are also 18 traditional platforms for those who prefer traditional rituals and two green wood platforms, emphasizing the commitment to sustainability.

Currently, Ayodhya has two crematoriums that handle cremations of over 100 bodies every day, serving not only Ayodhya but also nearby districts. The introduction of this advanced cremation ground is expected to significantly reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional cremation practices, reducing consumption of wood.

Ayodhya municipal commissioner Santosh Sharma said: “By providing modern and eco-friendly cremation options, Baikunth Dham aims to protect the environment while respecting traditional customs. This initiative is a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of Saryu and promoting sustainable practices in rituals performed after death.”

Additional municipal commissioner Anil Kumar Singh said: “We aim to discourage the practice of polluting Saryu. We want to save the environment by having two electric crematoriums, two gas-based and two green crematoriums. This will save tonnes of wood every day.”