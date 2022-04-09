Soon, spiritual tour between Kashi, Prayagraj via waterway
VARANASI The UP tourism department is planning to launch a spiritual tour between Varanasi and Prayagraj via Mirzapur by MV Ferry (a large boat) on river Ganga.
Regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava said, “We are planning to introduce this spiritual tour by MV Ferry between Varanasi and Mirzapur. This will be a two-day spiritual tour. Onboard the cruise, the people will get a chance to enjoy the scenic view on both sides of river Ganga.”
In future, the spiritual tour will be extended to Prayagraj to connect Varanasi to Sangam City via Ganga, said Srivastava. It would take around six months to start the facility.
He said that the spiritual tour via river way would be of three days. People would board the MV Ferry (vessel or boat) at Varanasi and reach Mirzapur where they would stay overnight and do ‘darshan’ and worship of Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Kaali and Maa Ashtbhuja in Vindhyachal. Thereafter, they would be taken to Vindhya Gallery, to come up in the tourism department’s guest house Janhavi hotel. The gallery would showcase the history and spiritual and religious importance of Vindhyachal.
Thereafter, the tourists, if interested, would go to Prayagraj by the MV Ferry. After that, they would take holy dip in the Sangam and leave for their destinations.
For operating the MV Ferry, officials would hold a meeting with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials next month.
He said that infrastructure for halt of the vessel in river Ganga in Mizapur was being developed. Dewan Ghat in Mizapur would to be completed within a month. Another ghat has already been constructed. Yet another new ghat would be constructed near the tourist bungalow, which is called Janhavi hotel, Mirzapur. Varanasi is already equipped with the facilities required for MV Vessel.
-
Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi
Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Nandi said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state. Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state.
-
Severe heatwave in Delhi as mercury jumps to 41.6°C
Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature touched the year's high of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), following which IMD issued an “orange alert” for Saturday, when the temperature is expected to rise to 42C. IMD said this is the quickest rise to 41.6C in April since 1951. Previously, in 2010, the temperature touched 41.6C on April 12.
-
Centre, Delhi agencies to huddle next week, talk flattening landfills
New Delhi: Over a week after a massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill and continued for almost three days before it was doused, the Central government has called a meeting of the commissioners of the three municipal bodies in Delhi and other associated government agencies to ensure time-bound remediation of the three landfills in Delhi. The meeting was originally scheduled on Friday but was deferred by three days.
-
GORAKHNATH UNIVERSITY: CM Yogi unhappy over slow construction, orders action
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur. He directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to register an FIR against those responsible for non-completion of the time-bound construction. President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021. After arriving at the Pipri village where the university is coming up, Yogi inspected the campus.
-
Following civic polls delay, Pune admin okays road digging for various works
Following delay in municipal elections, Pune Municipal Corporation has given green signal to road digging works, to be completed before May 15. With civic polls slated for February, the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had put pressure on administration to not allow digging works during elections fearing public outcry. Many agencies like internet providers, mobile companies and MNGL are carrying out works in the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics