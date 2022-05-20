Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow’s sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber.
The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
“We are preparing a proposal in which permission of our security officer, area corporator and sanitation supervisor would be essential before any sanitation worker enters sewer chamber. The sanitation worker must have all safety equipment, including oxygen cylinder, before entering sewer chamber,” said Rajesh Mathpal the project director Suez India Limited.
The step has been planned to ensure safety of sanitation workers. This would mean that there would be no entry of sanitation workers into sewer without written consent of corporators who are public representatives, said Mathpal.
Leader of opposition in LMC house Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said, “Corporators have always supported the demands of safety of sanitation workers who put their lives at risk while doing their jobs. Along with this, they must be provided with uniform, safety helmet, shoes, eyewear, gloves and mask. Additional safety gear like waterproof suits, oxygen masks, safety belts, gumboots, must also be made available to the workers, to ensure their safety.”
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “All we want is safety of sanitation workers. Let the company come out with the proposal we will surely adopt it if it ensures the safety of sanitation workers. At the same time we also want the company to spend on the health of their staff because they are at great risk of contracting diseases like cholera, hepatitis, tuberculosis and typhoid as they are in direct contact with sewage.”
-
Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards. Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
-
Amid opposition from BJP MP, Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5 had been postponed. “Ayodhya tour postponed for now....Will explain in detail. ,” Thackeray tweeted. The BJP MP is far from being satisfied with the postponement. Thackeray is also peeved at the BJP leadership, particularly Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for their failure to rein in Singh.
-
Day after ouster call, LU dalit professor gets backing by some students
A day after a section of students demanded Lucknow University vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to remove dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan from the campus, another a group of students came out in his support and praised his “scientific style of teaching”. Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department has been in the news for his recent comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.
-
13-year-old boy complains of being abducted by auto rickshaw driver in Dombivli
A 13-year-old boy told police that he was abducted by an auto rickshaw driver on his way home from his tabla class in Dombivli. He also claimed that the driver snatched his gold chain. Vishnunagar police are investigating these claims and looking for the driver. The complaint was registered by the boy's father, Mohan Bhoir, 38. The boy has his music classes on Thursday evenings.
-
18-year-old girl dies by suicide after brother scolds her in Dombivli
An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Dombivli after her brother removed the SIM card from her mobile and scolded her for using it often and not listening to her parents. The incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening. The police informed that her 22-year-old brother used to scold her often for the past few months as she was glued to the phone day and night.
