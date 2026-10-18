Rajnath Singh to represent India at SCO Meet in Tajikistan, focus on trade, connectivity and regional cooperation
As per Ministry of Defence, the meeting will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation among SCO Member States.
Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 13:09:51 IST
ANI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tajikistan's Dushanbe to represent India at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled to be held on October 19 to October 20.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation among SCO Member States, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, investment, connectivity, innovation and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.
It is also expected to review the progress of ongoing cooperation initiatives and consider decisions relating to the Organisation's financial and institutional functioning, it added.
According to the release, India remains actively engaged in various SCO mechanisms and continues to contribute to regional cooperation through initiatives in areas such as start-ups and innovation, digital public infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.
The meeting will provide an opportunity for India to exchange views with other SCO Member States on advancing practical and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation.
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