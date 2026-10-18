Bengaluru's holiday rush turns into traffic nightmare, people stuck in cars, buses past 12 am

Bengaluru commuters heading to their hometowns for the Dasara festivities faced severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, with some spending five to six hours on the road just trying to leave the city. Heavy rain added to the chaos, bringing traffic to a standstill on several major roads and leaving passengers stranded well past midnight. Bengaluru witnessed severe traffic congestion during the Dasara rush, sparking widespread frustration on social media. (Representational image generated using AI)

Buses operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private operators were also caught in the gridlock, with several passengers facing hours-long delays. As the congestion stretched into the early hours of Saturday, frustrated commuters took to social media to share their experiences.

Commuters share traffic nightmare on social media An Instagram user named Ashanth, a techie by profession, shared a video from a bus caught in the traffic jam.

"Started around 7.05 pm at Bellandur. Now it’s 12.15 am- the next day but still in Attibelle. Even the next day is closer than my hometown right now. Took me 5 hours to see Bengaluru border," the text overlaid on the video read.

(Also read: Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’)

He captioned the clip, "Festive season at its best".

Take a look here at his post: