AR Rahman gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, fan shares video: ‘Even Oscar winner can’t escape’

Bengaluru’s traffic can test the patience of even the biggest celebrities. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was recently spotted caught in the city’s traffic after his concert, and videos of the moment have surfaced online, drawing amused reactions from social media users. AR Rahman was spotted stuck in Bengaluru traffic, prompting amused reactions from social media users. (Instagram/roger_manoj)

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One of the clips was shared on Instagram by a man identified as Manoj Kumar. In the video, Rahman can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car while another vehicle, apparently carrying his security personnel, is seen nearby. Both vehicles appear to be stuck amid heavy traffic on a Bengaluru road.

“Even a Oscar winner can't espace Bengaluru traffic,” read the text overlaid on the video.

Take a look here at the clip: