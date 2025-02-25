Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP alleges breakdown of law and order, stages walkout in Legislative Council

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 25, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Samajwadi Party staged a walkout in the Upper House, alleging law and order breakdown in UP, countered by the government claiming zero tolerance for crime.

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday staged a walkout in the Upper House alleging the breakdown of law and order in the state. While SP members demanded a debate on the issue, the government launched a counterattack claiming that law and order were its guarantee unlike the SP, which patronised criminals.

While SP members demanded a debate on the issue, the government launched a counterattack.(PTI)
While SP members demanded a debate on the issue, the government launched a counterattack.(PTI)

Moving the adjournment motion, SP members, including Lal Bihari Yadav, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dr Man Singh Yadav, Mukul Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha, Mohammad Jasmeer Ansari, Balram Yadav and Kiran Pal Kashyap, alleged that law and order had broken down and a ‘jungle raj’ had replaced the rule of law in the state ever since the BJP came to power in 2017.

They mentioned some specific crime incidents to corroborate their claims.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath's jibe at Maha Kumbh critics: ‘Pigs got dirt, vultures got dead bodies’

Belting out figures, the leader of the opposition Lal Bihari Yadav claimed that crimes against women had risen in the state.

“In the last 43 days, as many as 210 rape incidents took place in the state,” he said referring to the state crime records bureau data.

He also said that despite the Supreme Court’s tough observations, bulldozers were being used to demolish innocent people’s property without following the due procedure of law.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Maha Kumbh: 'Non-Sanatani was in-charge in 2013'

Rebutting the charges as baseless, leader of the house and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said law and order could never be the SP’s subject because the party always patronised criminals.

“Law and order are our government’s guarantee and we have zero tolerance towards criminals,” he said. Maurya said that the migration of Hindus, which was so rampant in western UP, stopped in 2017.

Also Read | Majhi on 3-day visit to UP, proposes 'Odisha Bhawan' in Ayodhya

Dissatisfied with the government’s response, all SP members staged a walkout. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh rejected the adjournment motion but referred the matter to the government for necessary action.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On