SP, BJP leaders trade barbs over mega fair

As the Mahakumbh draws to a close, war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition Samajwadi Party has intensified. The CM on Monday said vultures will only see dead bodies whereas devotees earned virtue, the poor found employment, the wealthy got business opportunities and tourists found hospitality at the mega event in Prayagraj (For representation only)

A day after CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition over its criticism of the mega fair, Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey on Tuesday, without taking any names, said: “I don’t want to comment on what CM Yogi has said as that was unparliamentary. I just want to give an example. Kansa was afraid if Shri Krishna was born, he will be killed. Today, there is a similar situation here also.”

Pandey was talking to media persons before entering the Vidhan Bhavan to attend the ongoing UP budget session. Reacting to Pandey’s remark, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “The DNA of Samajwadi Party is such that it has always hurt the Sanatan culture. There action is also the same be it Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Kashi Vishwanath or Mathura. The SP people have always given controversial and unwanted statements, which will never be accepted by the people of the state.”

Reacting to the CM’s statement, SP chief Akhilesh wrote in a post on X, “… But those who searched for their loved ones in Mahakumbh neither found the names of their family members in the list of dead, who were lost forever, nor in the register of lost and found. Some people searched for political opportunism in Mahakumbh and found a medium for self-promotion but they lost their morality, integrity and human sensibilities and also the balance in speech.”

“Uttering indecent statements shows that when the mentality is at the peak of negativity, it manifests in the form of words without caring about the dignity of country, time and place. While speaking about a holy festival like ‘Mahakumbh’, the choice of words should be in accordance with the honour and prestige of this occasion,” Yadav wrote.