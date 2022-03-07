SP candidate keeps vigil on strong room through binoculars

MEERUT Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate from Hastinapur assembly constituency in Meerut, Yogesh Verma, is camping outside the vote counting site at the Agriculture University here with binoculars to keep a watch on the strong room and adjoining areas where EVMs have been kept after polling.

The district administration has made this university the counting centre for Sardhana, Siwalkhas and Hastinapur constituencies. Counting of votes for Meerut City, Meerut Cantt, Meerut South and Kithore will take place at Lohia Nagar.

Verma reached the university in an open jeep on Sunday, parked his vehicle around 400 metres away and inspected the strongroom through binoculars.

Speaking to HT over phone, Verma said: “Through binoculars, I can see things within a range of 3 km. It helps monitor movements in adjoining buildings and places where the EVMs are kept.” The SP-RLD candidate said he will continue to keep vigil till March 10, when the counting of votes takes place.

“Our fight is against the ruling party and we can’t take the risk of losing people’s votes, after witnessing gross violation of election norms by the leaders of the ruling party during panchayat elections last year,” he said.

“Party president Akhilesh Yadavji has directed us to ensure safety of EVMs and we are following his advice,” said Verma.

He said just as the administration created a three-layer security for the counting place, the same way, his party also arranged for three-layer security near the counting site.

The district administration gave permission to one person of each candidate to stay close to the strong room, where they can keep a watch at the main entrance, added Verma.

“Another group of two or three persons keeps a watch from a distance. They will report to party leaders immediately in case of any irregularity,” he added.

The third layer of security stays 300-400 metres away from the strong room wherein party workers keep a watch on the building where EVMs are kept.

Verma said: “A few days ago, electricity supply to the strong room was cut for 40-45 minutes, which led to CCTV cameras being blacked out. Our team immediately reported the matter to officials concerned and power supply was restored.”