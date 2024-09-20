SP chief, deputy CM Maurya spar over ‘language’

A war of words broke out between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over ‘language’ being used by both the sides in their statements. The SP chief had earlier sparked a controversy by calling and CM Yogi Adityanath ‘Mathadheesh Mukhyamantri’. (File)

The SP chief wrote on X on Friday: “Bhasha se pehchaniye asli sant mahant, sadhu vesh me ghumte jag mein dhurt anant,” (Identify the real saint by his language, cunning ones are roaming around the world in the guise of saints).

Maurya, who got irked by this, responded: “SP chief Mr Akhilesh Yadav ji, after becoming a pawn of the Congress and a courtier of Mr Rahul Gandhi, you have forgotten the limits of language and your statements are insulting not only to the entire saint community but also to the 25 crore people of the state. You should publicly apologize for such statements. Your language will make SP as Samaptvadi Party.”

The SP chief had earlier in a press conference stated that he or his party had nothing against any saint or seer.

“Can free and fair elections be imagined in such a scenario?” Yadav said alleging that ahead of the upcoming byelections for 10 seats in U.P, BLOs and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were being appointed based on caste affiliations.

Alleging discrimination, Yadav said Dalits and other backward classes (OBCs) were being systematically denied government land leases. He claimed, “Their files are being stolen from the offices if they press for lease requests; this is happening all over the state.”

He further claimed that farmers were not getting fertiliser even as a sowing season was set to begin.