SP chief seeks compensation for Ayodhya farmers at market rates

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government in the state should give compensation to farmers in Ayodhya as per the current market rates for acquiring their land. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

The former chief minister also demanded that the U.P. government should revise the circle rate. A delegation of farmers and businessmen from Ayodhya met the SP chief at party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday and shared their woes.

Speaking at press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The BJP government is forcibly taking away the land of the farmers of Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party is against taking away the land of the farmers of Ayodhya.”

“ Lord Shri Ram will also punish the BJP for this injustice and atrocity,” Yadav added.

The SP chief stated, “We will fight the farmers’ battle at every level. We will raise it from the assembly to the Lok Sabha.”

Farmers from Ayodhya who met the SP chief included Rajiv Tiwari, Pooja Verma, Ram Ajor Yadav, Gagan Jaiswal and Hariram.

Former SP MLA Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey alleged, “Farmers’ land is being bought at cheap rates and sold to industrialists at high prices. Hundred per cent farmers are against land acquisition. All have filed objections against the acquisition.”