SP, Congress driven by Jinnah’s spirit of dividing society: Yogi

AGRA: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that, driven by the spirit of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, these parties are engaged in dividing society. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts 'Annaprashan' of a child during a programme in Aligarh on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering on the school premises in Khair town in Aligarh on Wednesday, the chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring law and order in the state and warned that those disrespecting women would be sent to the ‘home of Yamraj.’

He also attended the district-level mega employment fair (Rojgar Mela) and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 305 projects totalling ₹705 crore, aimed at advancing the overall development of Aligarh district.

During this fair, over 63 companies issued appointment letters to more than 5,000 youths, while loans exceeding ₹35 crore were granted to eligible individuals and MSME units through various schemes. Additionally, tablets and smartphones were distributed to over 1,500 students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

“It appears that the spirit of Jinnah has entered the Congress and Samajwadi Party, which are dividing the nation on the grounds of caste and damaging social order. Jinnah was someone who committed similar crimes and died a disrespectful death for his deeds,” Yogi said.

The chief minister further stated that as the country reached new milestones in development, some were working to fragment society. “Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the nation has been advancing. Meanwhile, the opposition is fostering anarchy by sowing seeds of caste discord in society,” he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Those who achieved nothing during their tenure and were known only for their ‘karname’ (misdeeds) are unsettled by the rule of law in the state. These are the same Samajwadi Party individuals who once justified misconduct with the excuse, ‘ladke hain, aur ladkon se galti ho jaati hai’ (they are boys and boys make mistakes). They were responsible for compromising the safety of daughters.”

Reiterating his commitment to the law-and-order situation in the state, the chief minister said, “Those who jeopardise the safety of daughters and businessmen face a path to ‘Yamlok’.” CM Adityanath also attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that he has no right to comment on women’s safety. “His silence on incidents in Ayodhya, Kannauj, and Kolkata speaks volumes,” Yogi said.

Emphasising that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is on track to become the world’s largest economy, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Congress has disrespected national heroes such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh. The BJP is dedicated to honoring these great figures, as evidenced by the university established in Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s name.”

He criticised Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of focusing solely on their ‘own interests.’ Yogi asserted that the double-engine government practices non-discrimination and will not tolerate anarchy, disorder, or hooliganism.

CM Yogi noted that prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was grappling with an identity crisis. “Today, UP is recognized as one of the leading states in the country. Therefore, we must ensure that this progress continues, as the Samajwadi Party, if given the chance, would bring about riots, looting, and anarchy.”