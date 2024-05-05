SP, Congress working for their children, Modi-Yogi for yours: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharply attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they work for the benefit of their children and their vote bank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

His attack comes in the wake of five members of the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav family contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi’s recent nomination from the Rae Bareli seat.

“Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children. We do not have children of ours,” he said at a Lok Sabha poll rally in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

“They are working for their children, families. Their legacy is throne, plush houses and political inheritance,” he said about the two Opposition parties, which are partners under the INDIA bloc umbrella.

In the Yadav belt, he questioned why the SP and its leadership could not find a single Yadav outside the family to contest seats.

The legacies of the two parties contesting together is that one considers Mainpuri, Etawah and Kannauj as its fiefdom, the other takes Amethi and Rae Bareli as its inheritance, he said.

But the legacy of Modi, he said, was pucca houses, toilets, electricity, free medical treatment, ration, gas, tapped water to millions of Indians.

Asking the people to bless him again, he said this chaiwala (tea seller) has broken the custom that only the heir of a royal family would become the prime minister or the chief minister.

“In the BJP, a Yadav (Mohan Yadav) is at the helm in Madhya Pradesh. Who knows your son or daughter becomes PM in 2047?” he said.

In his 20-minute speech in the home district of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, he invoked Samajwadi Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his speech in the last session of Parliament in 2019 in which he had said Modi would become PM again.

“It was his blessing,” Modi said. “He may not be with us, but see the coincidence his younger brother (Shivpal Yadav) in Mainpuri has asked people to vote for the BJP too.”

He alleged that the slogans of Samajwadi Party and the Congress were “lies” and their intentions were not good. He also said “these people” did not spare the masses and defamed the Covid vaccine developed by scientists. The SP and Congress leaders were instigating people against the vaccine on TV and social media to defame him, while taking the vaccine shots in secret, he said.

Taking on Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the “Shehzada’ in 2019 was hopping from one temple to another wearing “janeu” (sacred thread) over the coat. This time, he has stopped going for darshans and the janeu has disappeared, Modi said.

He also targeted the Opposition for refusing the invite to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The prince of Congress hated it when he (Modi) went under the sea to pray in Dwarka, the prime minister further said.

“Even my worship seems like a drama to them, they have no respect for your faith,” he said.

Taking potshots at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said they call themselves Yaduvanshis, the descendants of Lord Krishna.

“What kind of Yaduvanshis are you that (you are) siding with those ridiculing the puja of Shri Krishna,” he said, adding “ You may be chanting the praises for the Shehzada and Modi will keep chanting the praises of Shri Krishna.”

The prime minister said the two parties contesting together in Uttar Pradesh were spreading lies about democracy and the Constitution.

The Congress wanted to distribute the benefits of reservation on the basis of religion, he alleged.

In Karnataka, the Congress government declared Muslims OBCs overnight and reservation given to the OBCs was stolen, he said.

“This is dangerous, what will happen to Yadav, Maurya, Lodh Pal, Jatav, Kushwaha, Shakya brothers and sisters, if this happens?” he asked.

During the rally, the PM once again praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Under his leadership, you have seen first-hand the change happening. Earlier women were scared of venturing out in the SP rule. Extortion and land grab was common. The slogan that reverberated was: ‘empty plot is ours’,” he said.

Now, the defence corridor is being built in the region where “kattas” (country made pistols) were made, he said, adding the textile industry and perfume of Kannauj have got a new identity.

“When the world leaders came for the G20 summit, I gifted the perfume of Kannauj. This is how the pride of the country grows.”

Asking the people to vote for party candidates in Etawah, Mainpuri and Kannauj, he said he was working for India not for five years, but laying the foundation for a strong India for the next 25 years.

Asking the people to make sure the voting percentage goes up significantly, he requested them to convey his “Jai Shri Ram” greetings to everyone in their area.