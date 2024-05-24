 SP leader Azam Khan, wife and son get bail in fake birth certificate cases - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP leader Azam Khan, wife and son get bail in fake birth certificate cases

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
May 25, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Allahabad HC grants bail to Azam Khan, wife, son in fake birth certificate cases. Azam's sentence stayed, wife and son not relieved. More cases pending.

The Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan in two fake birth certificate cases. On the question of stay of sentence, Justice SK Singh only stayed the 7-year imprisonment of Azam Khan but did not give relief to his wife and son.

The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan. (For Representation)
The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan. (For Representation)

However, Azam Khan and his son will remain in jail as one more case is pending against them. Only Azam’s wife will be out of jail. The court had reserved its judgment on three connected criminal revision petitions filed by Azam Khan, his wife and son, challenging the seven years’ imprisonment awarded to them by sessions court, Rampur, on October 18, 2023 in the alleged forgery case of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the judgment after hearing counsel for the appellants and counsel representing the state government at length on May 14.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Subsequently, the sessions court, Rampur, on October 18, 2023 awarded seven years’ imprisonment to Azam Khan, his wife and son in this alleged forgery case. Hence, they filed the present criminal revision petition before the high court, challenging the conviction and sentence awarded to them by the sessions judge, Rampur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SP leader Azam Khan, wife and son get bail in fake birth certificate cases
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On