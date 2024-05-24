SP leader Azam Khan, wife and son get bail in fake birth certificate cases

The Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan in two fake birth certificate cases. On the question of stay of sentence, Justice SK Singh only stayed the 7-year imprisonment of Azam Khan but did not give relief to his wife and son. The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan. (For Representation)

However, Azam Khan and his son will remain in jail as one more case is pending against them. Only Azam’s wife will be out of jail. The court had reserved its judgment on three connected criminal revision petitions filed by Azam Khan, his wife and son, challenging the seven years’ imprisonment awarded to them by sessions court, Rampur, on October 18, 2023 in the alleged forgery case of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the judgment after hearing counsel for the appellants and counsel representing the state government at length on May 14.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Subsequently, the sessions court, Rampur, on October 18, 2023 awarded seven years’ imprisonment to Azam Khan, his wife and son in this alleged forgery case. Hence, they filed the present criminal revision petition before the high court, challenging the conviction and sentence awarded to them by the sessions judge, Rampur.