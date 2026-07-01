SP misused Rampuri knife to grab land; BJP made it a symbol of security: Yogi

MEERUT Targeting opposition parties over issues of faith and cultural heritage, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that those who once ordered police action against Ram devotees and questioned the existence of god are now attempting to champion religious sentiments after losing political ground. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of development projects, in Rampur. (PTI Photo)

He invoked the famed ‘Rampuri chaku’ to criticise the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that while the iconic knife was misused by the previous regime to “grab people’s land”, it now symbolises security and development under the BJP government.

Adityanath also criticised the Congress, saying the party had once questioned the very existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but was now proclaiming that “Ram belongs to everyone” while seeking to visit Ayodhya. Comparing such leaders to the mythological deceiver Kalanemi, the CM said the public had fully understood their hypocrisy and political opportunism.

Accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of being hypocrites for their “newfound” support for Lord Ram, the CM said those who once opposed the Ram temple movement are now claiming to champion the cause.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 102 development projects worth over ₹700 crore in the Milak and Bilaspur Assembly constituencies of Rampur district, the chief minister said people have now recognised the “lies and double standards” of such political forces.

He also distributed awards and certificates to meritorious students who excelled in the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations, laptops to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Child Welfare Scheme, cheques to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Young Entrepreneur Scheme, financial assistance to eligible families under the Chief Minister’s Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme and honoured traders for their special contribution to social development.

Adityanath said before 2017, political parties attempted to stop the Kanwar Yatra, imposed restrictions on Hindu festivals and resorted to lathi-charges and police firing against those chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. Today, the same parties, sensing a decline in their political influence, are portraying themselves as defenders of faith.

He said it was the strength of Ram devotees and their electoral support that had forced the Samajwadi Party and Congress to change their political posture.

“They may now regret their past actions, but Lord Ram is the supreme ruler of the universe. He knows who is right and who is wrong,” he said.

According to Adityanath, the opposition is uncomfortable with the transformation of major pilgrimage centres, including Ayodhya Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj Dham, Naimisharanya and Shukrateerth. As they could not stop these projects, they have resorted to misleading the public through false narratives, he alleged.

The CM described previous Congress and SP governments as symbols of injustice and lawlessness.

He alleged that before 2017, during the SP government, land belonging to poor families and members of the Valmiki community in Rampur was forcibly occupied while their voices were suppressed. Development, he claimed, remained confined to two political families associated with Saifai and Rampur, while the rest of the state was neglected.

He also criticised the previous government’s power distribution policy, alleging that electricity was supplied selectively, benefiting Saifai while districts such as Pilibhit and Rampur continued to face shortages.

In contrast, he said the present “double-engine government” ensures equal development across all 75 districts without discrimination. Schools, degree colleges, polytechnics and ITIs have been established wherever needed, and no one can now obstruct development, jeopardise the future of youth or insult women, he said.

Adityanath alleged that rampant corruption during the SP government drove industries out of business and pushed farmers towards despair and even suicide. He claimed earlier there were no meaningful welfare schemes for the poor or adequate funding for development works, while the future of young people was compromised.

The CM further alleged that whenever government recruitment advertisements were issued, the “uncle-nephew duo” would begin extortion, forcing courts to intervene and halt recruitment processes.

According to him, these policies were responsible for Uttar Pradesh acquiring the tag of a BIMARU (economically backward) state.

Highlighting Rampur’s religious significance, the CM said the district has been blessed by sacred sites including Bhagwan Bameshwar Mahadev, Shri Pataleshwar Mahadev, Om Nageshwar Mahadev, the Kosi Temple and Maa Bala Sundari.

He said the state government is committed to restoring and preserving these ancient spiritual centres.

Adityanath contrasted the present situation with the period before 2017, claiming that festivals were then disrupted by violence and restrictions, whereas now Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Ram Navami and Janmashtami are celebrated peacefully and on a grand scale.

He also said Ayodhya has been transformed through broad-gauge double railway lines, four-lane highways and the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, reviving memories of the Treta Yuga.

The CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state but has emerged as one of India’s top three economies and among the country’s fastest-growing.

He said the state now leads in employment generation, farmer welfare and ranks among the top producers of food grains, milk, sugar and ethanol.

Referring to the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, Adityanath said traditional industries in Rampur — including patchwork, zari work, violin manufacturing and mentha production — have gained international recognition while creating new employment opportunities for youth.

The CM announced that the proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor will pass through Rampur, connecting Gorakhpur with Siliguri and Shamli with Panipat, thereby boosting regional economic development.

He said roads currently measuring three metres in width are being expanded to seven metres, 10 metres and, in many cases, converted into four-lane roads.

Adityanath also announced the revival and expansion of the Rudravilas Sugar Mill in Bilaspur, saying financial assistance would be released as soon as the survey report is received.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development, the chief minister said the double-engine government believes in public satisfaction rather than appeasement politics.

He said the state has provided ₹5 lakh insurance coverage to 9.6 million MSME units while the public distribution system is being monitored directly from Lucknow through e-PoS machines to ensure that beneficiaries receive their full ration every month.

According to him, LPG cylinders, once considered a luxury before 2017, are now available in every poor household. Beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme have received health insurance worth ₹5 lakh while those without cards are being provided treatment through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The government is also establishing fire stations in every tehsil and upgrading schools under Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar, he added.

Concluding his address, the CM said the government remains committed both to preserving cultural heritage and creating employment opportunities for young people.

He expressed satisfaction at seeing the names of Rampur youth among those receiving government appointment letters and said that young people from Rampur, Milak, Bilaspur, Swar and Chamraua Assembly constituencies are now securing opportunities in government services and industries.

‘No society can move forward without respecting its heritage’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised the significance of cultural preservation, saying that no society can move forward without respecting its heritage, traditions and great personalities. He remarked that those who neglect their ancestors and cultural legacy end up creating the path to their own decline.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of renowned Ram Katha exponent, Pandit Radheshyam Kathavachak, and inaugurating a Smart Building named in his honour in Bareilly.

The CM underscored the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage and invoked the example of Lord Ram and Ravan to emphasise the consequences of devotion and hostility.

Adityanath said those who accept the path of Lord Ram are blessed while those who choose enmity with him are destined for destruction. Referring to the Treta Yuga, he described Ravan as the greatest example of how opposing Lord Ram ultimately leads to ruin.

He lauded Pandit Radheshyam Kathavachak for making the story of Lord Ram accessible to ordinary people through simple and relatable language. Drawing a parallel with Goswami Tulsidas, he said just as the Ramcharitmanas guided society for centuries, Pandit Radheshyam used Ram Katha as a medium to spread awareness and moral values during his time.

The CM said he had watched and listened to Pandit Radheshyam’s Ramleela performances and Ram Katha narrations during his childhood. He described the unveiling of the statue as an emotional and proud moment for him, saying it brought back cherished memories of those performances.

He also announced that the UP government would extend all possible assistance to preserve the legacy of Kathavachak. He said the government would work towards developing the storyteller’s ancestral haveli into a museum, enabling future generations to learn about his literary works and cultural contributions.