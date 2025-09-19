SP MLA says deputy CM Maurya made him leave review meeting, vows legal action

BAHRAICH A high-voltage confrontation unfolded during a development review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Collectorate on Thursday, as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kaiserganj, Anand Yadav, alleged that he was insulted and forced to leave the session despite being formally invited by the district administration. Addressing the media later, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the controversy, saying: “I have nothing to say about them.” (File Photo)

Yadav claimed that he was seated in the meeting hall when Maurya arrived and instructed him to move to the district magistrate’s chamber, stating that he would speak to him separately. “I had come to attend the review meeting as I was invited by the district administration. Besides, I had to raise critical issues, including the increasing wild animal attacks in Kaiserganj, but instead, I was humiliated and asked to leave,” Yadav alleged.

The SP MLA said it was supposed to be a government review, but felt more like “the deputy chief minister’s party meeting. “I will take this issue to court and lodge a complaint with the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and the SP chief,” he added.

Addressing the media later, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the controversy, saying: “I have nothing to say about them.” His response did little to quell the MLA’s anger, as Yadav reiterated his condemnation of the deputy CM’s conduct, saying: “We strongly condemn this behaviour.”

The incident sparked tensions, with the SP MLA citing the episode as a deliberate attempt to undermine him. The development review meeting, intended to address local issues, became a flashpoint for political controversy, with Yadav’s accusations likely to fuel further debate in coming days.