SP MLAs protest, slam govt over SIR, ‘insult to Ahilyabai Holkar’

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday staged a protest on the UP Assembly premises over various issues, including the special intensive revision exercise and the alleged insult to Malwa queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Samajwadi Party MLAs stage a protest during the budget session 2026-27 of the UP Assembly on the assembly premises, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

With placards in their hands, they alleged that the BJP government was playing with the rights of PDA (Picchde Dalit Alpsankhyak) community. They also highlighted issues like Manikarnika Ghat, corruption, unemployment, etc.

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha reached the Assembly on a bicycle showcasing a poster of Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking to the media, he said: “Not just the idol of Ahilyabai Holkar, but several temples were also demolished in Varanasi by the BJP government. From streets to the House, we will raise this issue prominently. People of Varanasi will not forgive the BJP in 2027 elections.”

“BJP people are targeting a specific community and getting their votes deleted by misusing Form 7. Unemployment is at an all-time high, while big industrialists are the ones gaining in this government. We will raise all key issues in the Budget Session,” said SP MLA Ragini Sonkar.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Atul Pradhan from the Sardhana assembly seat carried a picture of Ahilyabai Holkar and said: “The BJP government has desecrated the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi...we will raise this issue in the House. The government has destroyed the historical heritage of Varanasi associated with the great warrior and efficient administrator, Rajmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. We oppose this insensitive government.”

As the governor began addressing the Budget Session on Monday, the opposition raised slogans questioning the government on various alleged issues including corruption, law and order and inflation. After this, SP MLA Shivpal Yadav criticised the Governor’s address, calling it a “presentation of the government’s false achievements.”

He said the public would hold the government accountable in 2027. He added that the Governor’s address was entirely prepared by the government and “presented a false picture of development and various schemes.” Due to the opposition’s protest, the Governor read only part of her address and left the Assembly.