SP not giving tough opposition to BJP govt: Mayawati

SP not giving tough opposition to BJP govt: Mayawati

lucknow news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 10:15 PM IST

That’s the reason why BJP government has got freedom to work against the welfare of crores of people of UP in a completely autocratic manner, says BSP chief

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (File Photo)

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A day after attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not permitting opposition parties to organise protest over public issues, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party for not challenging the BJP forcefully on the floor of the legislative assembly.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said the secular forces of Uttar Pradesh voted against “the extreme casteist, communal and anti-public interest policies of the BJP” to make the SP the main opposition party here. “But the SP is clearly failing to give a tough fight to the BJP. Why?” she asked.

“That’s the reason why the BJP government has got freedom to work against the welfare of crores of people of UP in a completely autocratic manner. Even in the legislative assembly, despite being a huge force, the SP looks very helpless and weak against the government. It’s a matter of concern,” she said.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
