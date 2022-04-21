SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident
The Samajwadi Party (SP) will send a five-member party delegation to Delhi’s Jahangipuri on Friday to probe the April 20 incident of demolition of allegedly illegal areas there. Jahangipuri area had witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The delegation will be led by the SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq.
Other members of the delegation are party MP ST Hasan, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, former party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ravi Prakash Verma.
SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel on Thursday issued an office memo that said that on the instruction of party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, a five-member delegation to the Jahangirpuri where on April 20 the BJP-ruled Delhi Nagar Nigam demolished the Jahangirpuri Basti using bulldozers.
The SP team will probe the incident on April 22 and then submit its report to the SP’s central office in Delhi and the state headquarters in Lucknow. Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.
-
Woman allegedly murdered by friend near Varanasi
A 30-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her friend, in Matuka village (Takhu's Baoli) under the Kapsethi police station area, on Thursday, police said. A police officer said that the deceased, Kanchan Patel, 30, was a resident of Matuka. Her husband, Sanjai Patel, is posted as land testing officer in district Mirzapur. Rakhi was a close friend of Kanchan's. A shovel was lying next to her. Rakhi was sitting on a cot in the room.
-
State spent around ₹1.40 crore on Covid-19 treatment of ministers, finds RTI query
HT Correspondent The Maharashtra government paid around ₹1.40 crore to private hospitals towards the Covid-19 treatment of its ministers during the pandemic, with five of them spending over ₹10 lakh each, data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows. Several ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi tested positive for the virus in the last two years. Eighteen of them took treatment at private hospitals and the state cleared their bills.
-
Science subjects remain top choice among UP Board students
Students of Uttar Pradesh are more interested in pursuing science stream than arts or commerce, show UP Board's statistics of the last few years. In 2020 2019 and 2018 also, there were fewer students in arts than in science stream. However, 2015 was an exception to this trend in recent years. Intermediate examination of 2015 saw more students registering in arts than science stream.
-
UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling
A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after Khan was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials. Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. A press note from inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh's office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers.
-
Consistent increase in GST, VAT collections despite Covid: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a consistent increase in Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the state despite Covid-19 challenges. The collections went up from ₹58,000 crore in 2017-2018 to about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-2022 in Uttar Pradesh, he said. U. P TOPS IN GST RETURNS Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of filing GST returns.
