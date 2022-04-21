SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will send a five-member party delegation to Delhi’s Jahangipuri on Friday to probe the April 20 incident of demolition of allegedly illegal areas there. Jahangipuri area had witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The delegation will be led by the SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

Other members of the delegation are party MP ST Hasan, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, former party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ravi Prakash Verma.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel on Thursday issued an office memo that said that on the instruction of party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, a five-member delegation to the Jahangirpuri where on April 20 the BJP-ruled Delhi Nagar Nigam demolished the Jahangirpuri Basti using bulldozers.

The SP team will probe the incident on April 22 and then submit its report to the SP’s central office in Delhi and the state headquarters in Lucknow. Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.